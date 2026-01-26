Chargers announce defensive coordinator interview with safeties coach Adam Fuller

The Chargers have interviewed another member of their current coaching staff for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

The team announced the completion of an interview with safeties coach Adam Fuller on Monday afternoon. They interviewed outside linebackers coach Dylan Roney earlier in the day.

Fuller just completed his first season with the Chargers. It was also his first season as an NFL assistant.

Fuller spent five seasons as the defensive coordinator at Florida State before joining Jim Harbaugh’s staff in Los Angeles. He also spent a year as Memphis’ defensive coordinator and was both an assistant head coach and defensive coordinator during six seasons at Marshall.