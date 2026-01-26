 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kuppseahawksseattle.jpg
Kupp ‘stepped up’ for Seahawks in win over Rams
nbc_pft_clip4_260125.jpg
Florio: Steelers hiring McCarthy ‘hard to sell’
florionflnfcafctitles.jpg
Should NFL have neutral-site conference titles?

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kuppseahawksseattle.jpg
Kupp ‘stepped up’ for Seahawks in win over Rams
nbc_pft_clip4_260125.jpg
Florio: Steelers hiring McCarthy ‘hard to sell’
florionflnfcafctitles.jpg
Should NFL have neutral-site conference titles?

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers announce defensive coordinator interview with safeties coach Adam Fuller

  
Published January 26, 2026 05:52 PM

The Chargers have interviewed another member of their current coaching staff for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

The team announced the completion of an interview with safeties coach Adam Fuller on Monday afternoon. They interviewed outside linebackers coach Dylan Roney earlier in the day.

Fuller just completed his first season with the Chargers. It was also his first season as an NFL assistant.

Fuller spent five seasons as the defensive coordinator at Florida State before joining Jim Harbaugh’s staff in Los Angeles. He also spent a year as Memphis’ defensive coordinator and was both an assistant head coach and defensive coordinator during six seasons at Marshall.