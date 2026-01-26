 Skip navigation
Browns complete second interview with Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase

  
Published January 26, 2026 06:28 PM

Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase has wrapped up his second interview with the Browns for their head coaching vacancy.

Scheelhaase had his first interview with the team on January 16 and the second meeting had to wait until after the Rams participated in the NFC Championship Game. Sunday’s 31-27 loss to the Seahawks freed Scheelhaase up for an in-person interview, which the Browns announced on Monday evening, and the Browns could also hire him now that the Rams’ season is over.

If that happens, Scheelhaase will pass on the opportunity to interview for the Bills’ head coaching job. Word of their request to interview Scheelhaase came while he was meeting with the Browns on Monday.

The Browns have already seen several candidates pull their names from consideration for the job and they’ll have to continue the search process if they don’t come to an agreement with Scheelhaase.