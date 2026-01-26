Bills request interview with Nate Scheelhaase

Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase may have options in his head-coaching job search.

Scheelhaase, who is considered a strong candidate for the Browns’ head-coaching job, is also a candidate for the Bills job.

The Bills have requested an interview with Scheelhaase, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

If both teams are interested, the Bills would seem to be the better job for Scheelhaase, a former Illinois quarterback who has developed a reputation as a good coach of quarterbacks and would surely would love the opportunity to work with Josh Allen.

The 35-year-old Scheelhaase became an assistant coach at Illinois after playing there, and later became offensive coordinator at Iowa State before spending the last two years with the Rams. He’s now viewed as one of the best young coaches in football, and a good prospect to be a head coach. Perhaps a coach viewed as a top prospect by more than one team.