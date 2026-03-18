 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_woodsonrodgers_260318.jpg
Why are Steelers still waiting for Rodgers?
nbc_pft_seahawksopener_260318.jpg
Report: Seahawks will open season on a Wednesday
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_260318.jpg
Questions still surround Lamar and Ravens

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_woodsonrodgers_260318.jpg
Why are Steelers still waiting for Rodgers?
nbc_pft_seahawksopener_260318.jpg
Report: Seahawks will open season on a Wednesday
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_260318.jpg
Questions still surround Lamar and Ravens

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Hollywood Brown “was really considering” return to Ravens before reaching deal with Eagles

  
Published March 18, 2026 11:38 AM

Wide receiver Hollywood Brown will be joining the Eagles, but his search for a team almost brought him back to the first stop in his NFL career.

Brown was a 2019 first-round pick in Baltimore and spent three seasons with the team before being traded to the Cardinals. That trade came after Brown requested a move because he didn’t feel the offensive system was the right one for him.

That system has changed since Brown left the team. Jesse Minter is now the head coach with Declan Doyle on the staff as the offensive coordinator and those changes may have helped lead Brown to think about a second stint with the Ravens.

“I was really considering going back to Baltimore,” Brown said on the Speakeasy podcast. “I got good relationships there. I really let my agent handle it until it got down to what it got down to. This is my second time in free agency, so I kinda don’t want the small talk. I let him deal with it. When it got down to who really wants me, who he thinks is really showing interest, then I want to talk and get involved.”

Brown didn’t delve into how close things came with the Ravens and what ultimately swayed him to the Eagles, although he did say that they had been his favorite team growing up and that he’s looking forward to playing with quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Ravens have not added any wideouts to the roster this month, but being in the mix for Brown might be a sign that they are looking to bolster that group ahead of the draft.