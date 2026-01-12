Patriots beat Chargers 16-3, advance to divisional round

New England is headed to the divisional round.

For the first time since 2018, the Patriots have won a playoff game with their 16-3 victory over the Chargers.

The club will stay home next weekend to play the winner of Monday night’s matchup between Houston and Pittsburgh.

While neither the Patriots nor Chargers had much success offensively in the first half, New England put up a pair of field goals to go up 6-3 at the break.

But in the second half, the dam finally broke after another Patriots field goal when quarterback Drake Maye connected with Hunter Henry for a 28-yard touchdown pass to put the club up by two possessions.

From there, New England’s pash rush became that much more overwhelming for quarterback Justin Herbert. With Herbert already dealing with a fractured left hand, the Patriots registered 11 total QB hits on him with six sacks — including, poetically, on Los Angeles’ final offensive play of the night.

Herbert finished the contest just 19-of-31 for 159 yards. He was also the Chargers’ leading rusher, gaining 57 yards on 10 attempts. But those runs also gave New England more opportunities to hit Herbert.

Los Angeles finished with just 207 total yards and was 1-of-10 on third down. No Chargers receiver had more than three receptions, with Ladd McConkey leading the way with 32 yards.

Both quarterbacks were the leading rusher for his respective team, as Maye led with 66 yards on 10 carries, including a key 37-yard run that set up a late field goal in the second quarter. But Rhamondre Stevenson also had 53 yards on 10 attempts to give the offense some more balance.

Maye was 17-of-29 for 268 yards with a touchdown, interception, and a lost fumble.

Stevenson also led the club with 75 yards on three receptions. Kayshon Boutte caught four passes for 66 yards. Henry had three receptions for 64 yards with a TD.

New England’s game against the winner of the matchup between Pittsburgh and Houston will be played on Sunday, January 18.