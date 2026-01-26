KaVontae Turpin replaces Rashid Shaheed in Pro Bowl Games

The Cowboys didn’t make the playoffs, but they will have seven Pro Bowlers.

The NFL announced that KaVontae Turpin will play in his third consecutive Pro Bowl Games. He replaces Seattle’s Rashid Shaheed as the kick returner.

Shaheed will be busy with Super Bowl preparations this week.

Turpin becomes the only return specialist in team history to make multiple Pro Bowls as a kick returner.

Hall of Famer Devin Hester made four Pro Bowls as a returner, while Josh Cribbs had three. Former Panthers returner Michael Bates, who played for Dallas in 2003, had five Pro Bowl selections in his career.

Turpin set Cowboys records for most net yards with 2,351 this season, surpassing DeMarco Murray (2,261 in 2014). Most of Turpin’s yardage came from kickoff returns, where he set the Cowboys’ single-season records for attempts with 69 and yards with 1,814, both of which led the NFL this season.

Dak Prescott, George Pickens, Quinnen Williams, Brandon Aubrey and Tyler Smith were the team’s original Pro Bowlers, and tight end Jake Ferguson previously was added to the NFC roster as an alternate.