Wolves 1-3 Liverpool: Jones, Robertson lead FA Cup win at the Molineux

Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones each had a goal and an assist as Liverpool used a three-goal second half to advance in the FA Cup via a 3-1 win over Wolves at the Molineux Stadium on Friday.

Mohamed Salah also scored for Liverpool, who dominated the first half but couldn’t solve Sam Johnstone until the 51st minute. Johnstone would go on to register an assist when Hee-chan Hwang scored in stoppage time for the hosts, who were bidding to stun the favored visitors for the second time this week.

The Premier League’s bottom club welcome the Reds for this FA Cup fifth round date just three days after Wolves stunned Liverpool with a 2-1 league win, also at the Molineux.

Wolves vs Liverpool final score: 1-3

Andy Robertson 51', Mo Salah 53', Curtis Jones 74', Hee-chan Hwang 90+1'

Hee-chan Hwang goal — Wolves 1-3 Liverpool

Johnstone’s long ball escapes the trap of Dominik Szoboszlai and Hee-chan Hwang ruins Alisson’s clean sheet.

Curtis Jones goal — Wolves 0-3 Liverpool

A really good goal from Jones, who has a lot of work to do and beats multiple defenders to make it 3-0.

Mohamed Salah goal — Wolves 0-2 Liverpool

Robertson to Salah on the other side of the box for a clinical finish. We’ve seen this before.

TWO QUICK GOALS FOR LIVERPOOL AS ANDY ROBERTSON AND MO SALAH GET ON THE SCORE SHEET ✌️ pic.twitter.com/kroIKDSlac — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 6, 2026

Andy Robertson goal — Wolves 0-1 Liverpool

Oddly enough, it’s a counter attack that gets Liverpool on the board, Salah to Jones to Robertson.

A terrific finish from the Scotsman.

Halftime — Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

Liverpool have already taken double-digit shot attempts and Wolves have yet to put one toward the Reds’ goal.

Possession is about 70-30 in favor of Liverpool.

That said, if midweek is any barometer... this is right where Wolves want their visitors.

Liverpool get moving

The Reds have taken three shots in the first 10-12 minutes, with Sam Johnstone making two saves.

They’ve only amounted to 0.10 xG but clearly Arne Slot has the Reds aiming to make this a comfortable affair.

Wirtz makes the bench

Florian Wirtz is one of several Liverpool stars available off the bench, where he’s joined by Ibrahima Konate, Hugo Ekitike, and Jeremie Frimpong amongst others.

Wolves have several regulars on the bench, too, and Jose Sa isn’t in the 18 at all.

Wolves lineup

Johnstone, Tchatchoua, Mosquera, S. Bueno, T. Gomes, H. Bueno, J. Gomes, A. Gomes, Bellegarde, Mane, Arokodare

Liverpool lineup

Alisson, Robertson, Gomez, Van Dijk, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Salah, Ngumoha

Wolves vs Liverpool preview — by Joe Prince-Wright

Rob Edwards’ Wolves side are still probably going to be relegated but they’ve won back-to-back home league games against Aston Villa and Liverpool and drew with Arsenal at home before that. Despite their huge upturn in results they are 12 points from safety with eight games remaining in the Premier League and the FA Cup has provided Wolves with plenty of solace and much-needed positivity this season. They also have absolutely nothing to lose against Liverpool and will go into this game with huge confidence after their incredible late win against the same opponent about 72 hours before this game kicks off.

Arne Slot slammed Liverpool for their display at Wolves and the reigning Premier League champions are looking really shaky. They had won three in a row before their defeat at Wolves but they weren’t convincing wins. The FA Cup is Liverpool’s lowest priority remaining as they will go all-in on the UEFA Champions League and finishing in the Champions League spots in the Premier League. That means Slot will try to rest plenty of players for this game, even though injuries mean he doesn’t have many options to do that.

Wolves team news, focus

Enso Gonzalez is the only player out for Wolves, as Rob Edwards will likely roll out the same team which beat Liverpool a few days ago. Rodrigo Gomes has been excellent off the bench, while Tolu Arokodare is also pushing for a start. But at the moment Edwards is managing his squad brilliantly as they are working so hard to stay in games, and there’s a real boost in energy from 60 minutes on when the bench players come on.

Liverpool team news, focus

Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni and Alexander Isak all remain out injured, while Wataru Endo is out for the rest of the season and Florian Wirtz remains a doubt. Looking at Liverpool’s bench from Tuesday’s defeat at Wolves, it’s very likely that Curtis Jones, Rio Ngumoha, Joe Gomez, Federico Chiesa, Andy Robertson and Giorgi Mamardashvili all start this game.

Wolves vs Liverpool prediction

This will probably be really close, even though Liverpool will be angry from their midweek defeat and will want to prove a point. Wolves will be fearless, but Liverpool will probably get the job done and it might go to extra time and penalty kicks. Wolves 1-2 Liverpool.

How to watch Wolves vs Liverpool live, FA Cup stream link, and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Friday (March 6)

Venue: Molineux — Wolverhampton

TV Channel/Streaming: ESPN+