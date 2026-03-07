Newcastle 1-3 Manchester City: Marmoush’s second-half show sends City to quarters

Manchester City continued its mastery of Newcastle United and earned a place in the FA Cup quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over the Magpies at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

Harvey Barnes gave the hosts an 18th-minute lead off a feed from Sandro Tonali, but the lead would not last to halftime thanks to a fortuitous Savinho goal.

City’s win was its fourth-straight over Newcastle in under two months as the sides also met in the Premier League and twice more in the League Cup semifinal round.

Marmoush then scored in the 47th and 65th minutes off of Matheus Nunes assists and both teams slipped into a less-fevered pace as the reality of upcoming UEFA Champions League last 16 first legs creeped into their windshields.

Man City remain alive for four trophies this season, while Newcastle can only claim silverware with a stunning run through the UEFA Champions League. They host Barcelona this week while Man City go to Real Madrid.

City did not use bench options Gigio Donnarumma, Marc Guehi, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva, and Rodri, while Erling Haaland wasn’t in the 18.

Newcastle vs Manchester City final score: 1-3

Harvey Barnes 18', Savinho 39', Omar Marmoush 47', 65'

Full time — Newcastle United 1-3 Manchester City

The Magpies furious start to the game feels like a long time ago.

City clicked through the gears off 63% possession and eight shots on target to produce 3.2 xG.

Omar Marmoush goal — Newcastle 1-3 Manchester City

An emphatic finish from the Egyptian to complete his brace, and Matheus Nunes is again the assist-earner.

Should be 3-1

John Stones hits an incisive, sensational pass to Savinho, who passes instead of shooting at goal and bails out the Magpies.

Newcastle subs

Anthony Elanga, Kieran Trippier, and William Osula exit the contest.

Joelinton, Dan Burn, and Yoane Wissa are into the game in the 63rd minute.

Omar Marmoush goal — Newcastle 1-2 Man City

All day from four yards away...

Matheus Nunes’ cross waltzes through the six and at least three Newcastle players can’t intervene before it finds the Egyptian near the back post.

Savinho goal — Newcastle 1-1 Man City

The Brazilian bundles it over the line off an unholy scrum in the six!

Jeremy Doku crosses and Lewis Hall collides with a rushing Matheus Nunes.

Both players hit the deck and the ball bounds off Savinho’s shin and over the line.

Harvey Barnes goal — Newcastle 1-0 Man City

A deserved lead for Newcastle over their much-changed visitors.

Sandro Tonali sets up Harvey Barnes for a fine goal.

Newcastle lineup

Ramsdale, Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Tonali, Willock, Woltemade, Elanga, Barnes, Osula

Manchester City lineup

Trafford, Nunes, Khusanov, Stones, Ake, Gonzalez, Reijnders, O’Reilly, Savinho, Doku, Marmosh

Newcastle vs Manchester City preview

Manchester City seek a fourth win over Newcastle United in just under two months and a place in the FA Cup quarterfinals when they travel to St. James’ Park to meet the Magpies on Saturday.

City beat Newcastle 2-1 on Feb. 21 at the Etihad Stadium in Premier League play and swept the Magpies in the League Cup semifinals earlier this year.

As for Eddie Howe’s men, they are suffering important injuries in the midfield and are just 1W-1D-6L against City dating back to January 2024.

Both teams are balancing this competition with upcoming UEFA Champions League last 16 ties against Clasico rivals. Newcastle host Barcelona next week while Man City head to Real Madrid.

City have won the FA Cup on seven occasions while Newcastle have six, though City’s last win came in 2023 while the Magpies haven’t reached the final since 1999 and last won it in 1955... against City.

Newcastle team news, focus

The Magpies are severely limited in the midfield, the area which has driven their rise over the past few years. Bruno Guimaraes and Lewis Miley remain injured while Jacob Ramsey is suspended and Sandro Tonali may even be carrying a knock (Eddie Howe says it could be a cramp that limited the Italian late versus Manchester United). If Tonali cannot go, Newcastle could be looking at a midfield of Joelinton, Joe Willock, and either a youngster or an out-of-position player like left back Lewis Hall or winger Jacob Murphy.

Manchester City team news, focus

City are still without Mateo Kovacic, Josko Gvardiol, and Max Alleyne, but they could get Nico O’Reilly back for this one. The question, like Newcastle, is how Pep Guardiola will balance this tournament against next week’s trip to Real Madrid for the first leg of a UEFA Champions League last 16 tie. Omar Marmoush and Tijjani Reijnders were rested at midweek versus Forest and could start at Newcastle.

Newcastle vs Manchester City prediction

St. James’ Park is often a great equalizer and spirits are high around United following a 10-man triumph over Manchester United. City could be in a dip in form with a draw against Forest following a slim win over Leeds. Still, the question mark over Tonali really complicates the hosts’ hopes. Newcastle 0-2 Man City.

How to watch Newcastle vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Saturday (March 7)

Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle upon Tyne

TV Channel/Streaming: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes