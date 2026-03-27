How to watch Colombia vs France live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

The high-profile friendlies continue to hit the United States ahead of this summer’s World Cup, and France are looking for an impressive CONMEBOL sweep when Colombia meet them in Maryland on Sunday.

WATCH — Colombia v France (en Espanol)

France are coming off an impressive win over Brazil in Massachusetts, as Liverpool’s Hugo Ekitike and Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe found the back of the net for the 2018 World Cup champions.

Colombia fell 2-1 to Croatia in Orlando, as friendlies on American soil are all the rage in the run-up to this summer’s World Cup. It was Los Cafeteros first loss since March, and Jhon Arias scored their lone goal.

How to watch Colombia vs France live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Sunday (March 29)

Venue: Northwest Stadium — Landover, Maryland

TV Channel/Streaming: Peacock (en Espanol)

Colombia vs France preview

France team news

Les Bleus have not lost since a June semifinal setback to Spain — a 5-4 thriller — in the Nations League semifinal. They can since count Germany, Ukraine, and now Brazil as impressive wins on their resume.

The French have an embarrassment of riches from the back line to the front, as they can beat any team despite not calling up names like William Saliba, Jules Kounde, Benjamin Pavard, Kingsley Coman, and Bradley Barcola (amongst many).

Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate give France a stout center back pair and Maxence Lacroix joins Theo and Lucas Hernandez in a deep group. The midfield is so strong with experience that gives the loaded attack group room to flourish and that group... wow: Ekitike and Mbappe are joined by Michael Olise, Ousmane Demebele, Rayan Cherki, and a half-dozen others who would be the star name in many, many teams.

Colombia team news

Los Cafeteros remain led by captain James Rodriguez, now starring in Major League Soccer with Orlando City, and vice captain David Ospina.

Bayern Munich star Luis Diaz will get plenty of headlines as well as he leads an attack that gets help from angles. Crystal Palace back Daniel Munoz is a constant threat while Benfica star Richard Rios can also affect games in a big way.

Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumi, and Yerson Mosquera are among the backs who help Ospina’s days be a bit less busy.

Colombia vs France prediction

Both teams got tough tests already this week and there will presumably be some rotation. Still, France’s attacking depth gives it an edge which should prove too much. France 1-2 Colombia.