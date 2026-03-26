How to watch Brazil vs France live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Two of the favorites to win the 2026 men’s World Cup square off in the USA on Thursday as Brazil and France play in an intriguing friendly.

After a rough spell in World Cup qualifying, Carlo Ancelotti has come in and helped Brazil regain their confidence and there is a newfound solidity about the Selecao. That factor combined with their incredible forwards should see them go far in the World Cup this summer.

France boss Didier Deschamps will step down after this World Cup and after winning it all in 2018 and losing to Argentina on penalty kicks in the final in 2022, the legendary Frenchman will be eager to go out on a high. France probably have the deepest and most talented squad in the world right now.

For live updates and highlights throughout Brazil vs France, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Brazil vs France live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 4pm ET Thursday (March 26)

Venue: Gillette Stadium — Foxborough, Massachusetts

TV Channel: ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes

Streaming: ESPN+

Brazil team news, focus

Ancelotti has called up plenty of new players for this squad with Premier League attacking duo Igor Thiago (Brentford) and Rayan (Bournemouth) set for their Brazil debuts. Vinicius Junior, Matheus Cunha and Raphinha should lead the line, while Alisson is missing in goal through injury so this is a big chance for Ederson to underline his importance. Marquinhos, Danilo, Casemiro and Fabinho all add incredible experience and there are some big chances for the likes of Endrick, Joao Pedro, Andrey Santos and Gabriel Sara to try and make the World Cup squad.

France team news, focus

Kylian Mbappe has shaken off a recent knee issue to be available for France and Les Bleus have some pretty ridiculous attacking options. Hugo Ekitike, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Randal Kolo Muani, Marcus Thuram, Michael Olise and Rayan Cherki have all been called up to this squad. My word. Plus the likes of William Saliba, Bradley Barcola and Jules Kounde are not in this squad. In defense France still have some questions to solve but everywhere else they have so many top quality options.

Brazil vs France prediction

This feels like it’s going to be a really fun one with so many attacking stars on show. Brazil 2-3 France.