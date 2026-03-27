England 1-1 Uruguay: Highlights, reaction as Arsenal’s Ben White booed at Wembley

England defender Ben White was booed by parts of Wembley Stadium after scoring the opening goal of a 1-1 draw with Uruguay in London on Friday.

White was making his first England appearance since walking away from the squad during the 2022 World Cup, and his tap-in goal off the bench was not celebrated by sections of the home crowd.

The Arsenal defender was then controversially whistled for a stoppage-time foul in the box that allowed Federico Valverde to convert a penalty and level the friendly.

White made himself unavailable for selection under Gareth Southgate but accepted Thomas Tuchel’s call-up for this game.

There were several unusual non-calls in the game including a seemingly straight-forward studs-up red card tackle from Ronald Araujo into the ankle of Phil Foden.

England were the better side but will hope for better on Tuesday against Japan in the second friendly of the break.

Thomas Tuchel reaction to Ben White boos

“I didn’t hear it on the field because I was involved in the changes,” Tuchel said via Sky Sports.

“There were some groups [who gave him a] mixed reception which I’m disappointed about because we protect our players. I understood it happened to other players before here. He needs to take in on the chin. Hopefully he can put it behind him because he’s ready to write some new chapters.”

England vs Uruguay final score: 1-1

Ben White 81', Federico Valverde pen 90+4'

Federico Valverde penalty goal — England 1-1 Uruguay

URUGUAY WITH THE EQUALIZER 🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/Nsqms7eZMo — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 27, 2026

Ben White goal — England 1-0 Uruguay

BEN WHITE PUTS ENGLAND ON THE BOARD WITH TEN MINUTES TO GO 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/RBohCODyOO — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 27, 2026

Another sub

Phil Foden’s day ends for Cole Palmer in the 56th minute, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin enters for Solanke.

Sub at the break

Adam Wharton replaces Jordan Henderson for England.

Halftime — England 0-0 Uruguay

England center mids James Garner and Jordan Henderson and center backs Harry Maguire and Fikayo Tomori are the most active men at this point.

Fotmob credits debutant Garner with three created chances and a game-high nine passes into the final third (one more than Tomori).

England players have the six highest individual touch totals of the half, with Atletico Madrid back Jose Maria Gimenez the first Celeste player on the stat sheet. And England’s eighth- and ninth-most active players are within two touches of Gimenez’s 35.

Fluminense right-sided player Agustin Canobbio has been the brighest player for Uruguay with two shots.

Noni Madueke injury

This looks like it may be a concussion sub, as the Arsenal man makes way for Jarrod Bowen in 38th minute.

England in charge

With at least 60% of the ball and all but one of the shot attempts, this has been in favor of England even if it hasn’t been an electrifying first half hour.

Marcus Rashford was toying with them 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/veP4ZwsSpg — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 27, 2026

England lineup

Trafford, Livramento, Maguire, Tomori, Spence, Garner, Henderson, Foden, Rashford, Madueke, Solanke

Uruguay lineup

Muslera, Varela, R. Araujo, Olivera, Piquerez, Ugarte, Valverde, De Arrascaeta, Canobbio, M. Araujo, Aguirre

England vs Uruguay preview

Wembley Stadium in London is the scene for a high-profile friendly between UEFA powers England and CONMEBOL mainstays Uruguay on Friday.

Thomas Tuchel’s Three Lions are among the favorites for this summer’s World Cup in the United States and is testing his depth with an unusual XI that includes a first cap for Everton midfielder James Garner.

Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire are both in the Starting XI while Dominic Solanke is set for a fourth cap, while Djed Spence snares a fifth and Fikayo Tomori a sixth.

Uruguay start an experienced lineup with 134-cap Fernando Muslera at the back and an elite midfield duo of Federico Valverde and Manuel Ugarte.

England vs Uruguay prediction

The Three Lions have home soil and a bunch of players buzzing to make an impact on Tuchel. While Uruguay are always a handful, the edge of home is strong. England 2-1 Uruguay.

How to watch England vs Uruguay live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3:45pm ET Friday (March 27)

Venue: Wembley Stadium — London, England

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming: FoxSports.com