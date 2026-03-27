USMNT vs Belgium lineups: Predicting the teams for Mauricio Pochettino and Rudi Garcia

The USMNT takes another step up in competition after a tremendous end to 2025 against some serious mostly-CONMEBOL competition.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Yanks went unbeaten over their final five friendlies, beating Japan and drawing Ecuador before delivering wins over Australia, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

MORE — USMNT vs Belgium preview | USMNT records | USMNT schedule

Top teams are clamoring for U.S. based friendlies thanks to its status as one of the hosts of this summer’s World Cup, so the Yanks get to host Belgium and Portugal in Atlanta this month.

Rudi Garcia’s Belgium is first, heading to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a 3:30pm ET Saturday kickoff before meeting Mexico in Chicago on Tuesday.

WATCH — USMNT v Belgium

They were unbeaten in a relatively-soft World Cup qualifying group and will tangle with Egypt, Iran, and New Zealand in the World Cup’s Group G.

How will Belgium line up versus the USMNT?

Thibaut Courtois is not with the team so Nottingham Forest’s Matz Sels is a strong shout to start but Manchester United’s Senne Lammens is hoping for a second cap.

Belgium’s back line is the biggest question for the club as the familiar Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are long gone. Eintracht Frankfurt’s Arthur Theate has started their last three matches along with three different center backs. Zeno Debast may pair with him here, with Thomas Meunier on one side of a back four and Maxim De Cuyper or Timothy Castagne on the other.

The midfield and forward groups are loaded even without injured midfielder Hans Vanaken, forward Romelu Lukaku, and forward Leandro Trossard.

In the middle, looks for four of Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans, Axel Witsel, Amadou Onana, and Nicolas Raskin to start against the U.S. Tielemans is the captain but sometimes comes off the bench as Rangers midfielder Raskin has been getting run next to Onana and underneath De Bruyne.

It’s pick your poison up top, where Jeremy Doku, Louis Openda, Alexis Saelemaekers, Dodi Lukebakio, and Charles De Ketelaere are all strong options. De Ketelaera has been a regular leading the line.

Matz Sels

Thomas Meunier — Zeno Debast — Arthur Theate — Timothy Castagne

Nicolas Raskin — Amadou Onana

Jeremy Doku — Kevin De Bruyne — Alexis Saelemaekers

Charles De Ketelaere

BRUSSEL, BELGIUM - SEPTEMBER 7: (L-R) Jeremy Doku of Belgium, Nicolas Raskin of Belgium, Kevin de Bruyne of Belgium celebrating the victory after the match during the World Cup Qualifier match between Belgium v Kazakhstan at the Lotto Park on September 7, 2025 in Brussel Belgium (Photo by Gerrit van Keulen/Soccrates/Getty Images) Getty Images

How will the USMNT line up versus Belgium?

The starting goalkeeper job is seemingly Matt Freese’s to lose as he leads a group of four MLS keepers including 2022 World Cup starter Matt Turner into Atlanta.

Crystal Palace’s Chris Richards and Charlotte’s Tim Ream are locked into center back spots — and roles if Pochettino sticks with a back three — but we may see a number of players auditioning for the World Cup. Miles Robinson, Mark McKenzie, and Auston Trusty are the other CBs in this camp while Joe Scally and Alex Freeman are fullbacks who could slot inside. As for fullbacks, there’s no Sergino Dest so Max Arfsten and Antonee Robinson will compete for time. Given Robinson’s year-plus of playing through pain, they may split time between Belgium and Portugal.

Tyler Adams’ lack of fitness gives more opportunities in the midfield. Tanner Tessmann has looked terrific in recent caps, while Malik Tillman has been a star regardless of accompanying cast while in a U.S. shirt. If it’s a 3-4-2-1 then there could be Sebastian Berhalter, Johnny Cardoso, Aidan Morris, or Cristian Roldan next to Tessmann. Maybe even Weston McKennie, but will he be a part of a very exciting front three (2-1)?

Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun take two of those spots and Timothy Weah joins in-form Brenden Aaronson, healthy Ricardo Pepi and Patrick Agyemang in providing plenty of choices (Haji Wright and Diego Luna have not found full health and/or fitness).

Here are back three and back four options for Pochettino.



Pochettino’s possible 3-4-2-1 vs Belgium

Matt Freese

Joe Scally — Chris Richards— Tim Ream

Timothy Weah — Tanner Tessmann — Sebastian Berhalter — Antonee Robinson

Christian Pulisic — Malik Tillman

Folarin Balogun

Pochettino’s possible 4-3-3 vs Belgium

Matt Freese

Alex Freeman — Chris Richards— Tim Ream — Antonee Robinson

Tanner Tessmann — Johnny Cardoso

Timothy Weah — Malik Tillman — Christian Pulisic

Folarin Balogun