How to watch USMNT vs Belgium live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT host Belgium in a tasty friendly in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday.

WATCH — USMNT v Belgium

This game, plus the friendly against Portugal next Tuesday, will be crucial as the USMNT aim to get a true sense of where they are at ahead of the World Cup on home soil this summer. With close to a full-strength squad to choose from, a real luxury for Pochettino, this clash against a European powerhouse will be a great indicator of what this young American team can achieve.

Belgium have been consistently excellent for over a decade now as their remarkable pipeline of talent just keeps on churning out stars. This team may not be the ‘Golden Generation’ which finished third in the 2018 World Cup but Rudi Garcia still has the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois and Romelu Lukaku to call on this summer, plus plenty of emerging talents ready to make the next step.

For live updates and highlights throughout USMNT vs Belgium, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch USMNT vs Belgium live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3:30pm ET Saturday (March 28)

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta, Georgia

TV Channel: Telemundo, Universo (en Espanol)

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock (en Espanol)

USMNT team news, focus

Tyler Adams and Sergino Dest are the two main injury absentees from this camp and the latter has been struggling with injuries for some time and that has opened up a real scrap for the right back spot. Having Weston McKennie, Tim Weah, Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun all fit and in the same squad together is a real treat for Pochettino. Plus Brenden Aaronson, Chris Richards and Antonee Robinson are all regulars in the Premier League and this team against Belgium should be very close to the starting lineup the USMNT will use in June in their World Cup opener. Cameron Carter-Vickers, Haji Wright and Josh Sargent will be pushing hard to be in the World Cup squad but weren’t included in this roster due to injury for CCV and Wright and match sharpness for Sargent. The likes of Ricardo Pepi, Auston Trusty and Malik Tillman all have big chances to nail down a spot on the World Cup roster and the goalkeeping spot is still pretty wide-open but Matt Freese is the frontrunner.

Belgium team news, focus

Leandro Trossard, Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois have all withdrawn from this squad due to injury and that is a real shame. Still, there is plenty of star talent with Youri Tielemans, De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku and Senne Lammens set to start against the USMNT. Belgium are lacking depth defensively but they have a host of talented young forwards who need to start scoring more regularly with Lois Openda, Dodi Lukebakio, Alexis Saelemaekers and Charles De Keteleare all playing for huge teams in Europe and they have massive potential.

USMNT vs Belgium prediction

This feels like it will be a tight, tense game and the USMNT will be happy enough with a draw. USMNT 1-1 Belgium.