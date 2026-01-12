Liverpool 4-1 Barnsley: Reds turn on the style to set up Brighton visit

Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz came off the bench to set each other up for goals as Liverpool beat Barnsley 4-1 at Anfield on Monday in the final match of the FA Cup’s third round.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Jeremie Frimpong also scored for Liverpool, while Alexis Mac Allister had two first-half assists as the Reds built a 2-1 halftime lead.

It wasn’t perfect, as Adam Phillips feasted on a comical Szoboszlai back pass near the Liverpool six, but Arne Slot’s men advance in the torunament.

Liverpool moves on to the fourth round and a visit from Brighton & Hove Albion in what will be one of the glamor ties of the round.

Ekitike and Wirtz chemistry, production inspire imagination

There were never any doubts about Florian Wirtz’s quality nor Hugo Ekitike’s top-form. And while Ekitike arrived firing for Liverpool, he had to contend with the Alexander Isak price tag even though he was out-gunning his fellow summer buy. Wirtz also got off to a slow start in terms of traditional statistics thanks in part to his non-Ekitike teammates failing to cash in some terrific set-ups. It’s a huge conditional, but Liverpool can be in the thick of every competition if Mohamed Salah returns to the Reds and is even half of what he was prior to this season. Salah, Wirtz, and Ekitike would start for the majority of the world, and there’s the potential for a front four of those three and Cody Gakpo if the mix is right.

Liverpool vs Barnsley final score: 4-1

Dominik Szoboszlai 9', Jeremie Frimpong 36', Adam Phillips 40', Florian Wirtz 84', Hugo Ekitike 90+4'

Liverpool vs Barnsley live updates as they happened

Hugo Ekitike goal — Liverpool 4-1 Barnsley

Think it’s fair to say Wirtz’s early English struggles are behind him. He’s flying.

Florian Wirtz goal — Liverpool 3-1 Barnsley

The subs connect for a late insurance goal.

What a flick from Ekitike, and a fitting finish from Wirtz.

Ekitike with a lovely flick to set up Wirtz's goal! What a link-up 🤝 pic.twitter.com/1aBXjDw6b8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 12, 2026

Halftime — Liverpool 2-1 Barnsley

The Tykes are reading their part of a winning script fairly well, choosing their moments while ceding massive possession, but this does feel like it can only go in one direction.

Shots are 9-5 to Liverpool, who hold 78% of the ball but are losing xG by a half-goal.

Crazier things than a Barnsley comeback have happened, but this doesn’t feel like it’s on that road or near it.

Adam Phillips goal — Liverpool 2-1 Barnsley

Szoboszlai with a almost hilarious error to put Barnsley back into the game.

It’s as silly as his goal was majestic.

Szoboszlai with a horrible whiff on a backheel pass and gifts a goal to Barnsley 😬 pic.twitter.com/N3jI32gqDR — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 12, 2026

Jeremie Frimpong goal — Liverpool 2-0 Barnsley

Mac Allister had the last pass on Szoboszlai’s strong goal, and now he’s done the same for this fine left-footed work from Frimpong.

Jeremie Frimpong with a left-footed rocket 🚀 pic.twitter.com/3aQDvvNaCu — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 12, 2026

Dominik Szoboszlai goal — Liverpool 1-0 Barnsley

If Barnsley had any question regarding the enormity of the task at hand, Dominik Szoboszlai has laid it bare with a pile driver more than 25 yards away from goal.

Dominik Szoboszlai's reaction to his worldie 😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/zNciWOQsMo — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 12, 2026

Liverpool lineup

Mamardashvili, Robertson, Gomez, Van Dijk, Frimpong, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Chiesa, Gakpo, Ngumoha.

Barnsley lineup

Cooper, Shepherd, De Gevigney, O’Keeffe, Phillips, Ogbeta, Cleary, Watson, Bland, Keillor-Dunn, Yoganathan

Liverpool vs Barnsley preview

Arne Slot’s Reds are coming off a scoreless draw with Premier League leaders Arsenal and have not lost against Premier League opposition since November 22. That nine-match run includes five draws but Slot can’t complain too much relative to the preceding 1W-6L run (They did lost at home to PSV Eindhoven on November 26 in the Champions League).

The visiting Tykes are a relegation candidate in the third tier, and are led by former Aston Villa, Plymouth Argyle, and — yes — Barnsley player Conor Hourihane.

He was named League One Manager of the Month in November but Barnsley are in a tough patch having won just once in their last six League One outings. They’ve been off since January 1 thanks to a January 4 postponement at Port Vale.

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Conor Bradley (ankle), Alexander Isak (broken leg - MORE), Mohamed Salah (international duty - AFCON), Wataru Endo (knock), Giovanni Leoni (knee - MORE), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Hugo Ekitike (thigh)

Barnsley team news, focus

None.

Liverpool vs Barnsley prediction

A Hourihane-led upset would be the second-biggest surprise of this round (nothing’s topping Macclesfield 2-1 Palace) and while there’s romance to that, it’s fair to say we’re likely to avoid shock and by a comfortable margin. Liverpool 4-0 Barnsley.

How to watch Liverpool vs Barnsley in the FA Cup live, stream link

Kickoff: 2:45pm ET Monday

Stadium: Anfield — Liverpool

TV channel/Streaming: ESPN+