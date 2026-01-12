FA Cup fourth round draw results: Rosenior back to Hull, Macclesfield to host Brentford, Villa vs Newcastle
Who will be next up in the FA Cup for Macclesfield after the sixth-tier side dusted off holders Crystal Palace to guarantee a new winner of the tournament this season?
Why it’s another Premier League visitor from London, as Brentford will host the Silkmen in the fourth round after Monday’s draw was held prior to Liverpool vs Barsnsley
Elsewhere, Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior will lead his new club against his former club Hull City, while Aston VIlla’s reward for beating Tottenham Hotspur is another big-name opponent in Newcastle United.
We already know there will be several competitors from below the Premier League and Championship, and the draw has guaranteed at least a couple will reach the final 16.
When is the FA Cup fourth round?
The FA Cup fourth round will be staged around the weekend of February 14-15, with games likely for Friday the 13th and Monday the 16th as well.
How to watch FA Cup fourth round draw live: Date, time, stream link
When: 1:30pm ET Monday (January 12)
Stream: YouTube.com
FA Cup fourth round draw: Qualified teams
So far, the following teams have won their third-round ties:
Premier League: Wolves, Newcastle United, Manchester City, Fulham, Brentford, Sunderland, Burnley, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Leeds United, Arsenal, West Ham United, Brighton & Hove Albion
Championship: Southampton, Wrexham, Oxford United, Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Stoke City, Bristol City, Birmingham City, Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion, Norwich City
League One: Port Vale, Wigan Athletic, Burton Albion, Mansfield Town
League Two: Grimsby Town
National League: None
National League North: Macclesfield
FA Cup fourth round draw results
Manchester City vs Salford or Swindon Town
Birmingham City vs Leeds United
Macclesfield vs Brentford
Aston Villa vs Newcastle United
Grimsby Town vs Wolves
Port Vale vs Bristol City
Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion
Burnley vs Mansfield Town
Burton Albion vs West Ham United
Hull City vs Chelsea
Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic
Wrexham vs Ipswich Town
Southampton vs Leicester City
Oxford United vs Sunderland
Stoke City vs Fulham
Liverpool or Barnsley vs Brighton & Hove Albion
FA Cup fourth round draw: Ball numbers
- Wolves
- Southampton
- Aston Villa
- Port Vale
- Wigan Athletic
- Ipswich Town
- Wrexham
- Chelsea
- Manchester City
- West Ham United
- Brentford
- Fulham
- Sunderland
- Liverpool or Barnsley
- Burnley
- Norwich City
- Arsenal
- Leeds United
- West Bromwich Albion
- Salford City or Swindon Town
- Burton Albion
- Grimsby Town
- Hull City
- Newcastle United
- Oxford United
- Leicester City
- Birmingham City
- Bristol City
- Stoke City
- Macclesfield
- Brighton & Hove Albion
- Mansfield Town