FA Cup fourth round draw results: Rosenior back to Hull, Macclesfield to host Brentford, Villa vs Newcastle

Who will be next up in the FA Cup for Macclesfield after the sixth-tier side dusted off holders Crystal Palace to guarantee a new winner of the tournament this season?

Why it’s another Premier League visitor from London, as Brentford will host the Silkmen in the fourth round after Monday’s draw was held prior to Liverpool vs Barsnsley

Elsewhere, Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior will lead his new club against his former club Hull City, while Aston VIlla’s reward for beating Tottenham Hotspur is another big-name opponent in Newcastle United.

We already know there will be several competitors from below the Premier League and Championship, and the draw has guaranteed at least a couple will reach the final 16.

When is the FA Cup fourth round?

The FA Cup fourth round will be staged around the weekend of February 14-15, with games likely for Friday the 13th and Monday the 16th as well.

How to watch FA Cup fourth round draw live: Date, time, stream link

When: 1:30pm ET Monday (January 12)

Stream: YouTube.com

FA Cup fourth round draw: Qualified teams

So far, the following teams have won their third-round ties:

Premier League: Wolves, Newcastle United, Manchester City, Fulham, Brentford, Sunderland, Burnley, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Leeds United, Arsenal, West Ham United, Brighton & Hove Albion

Championship: Southampton, Wrexham, Oxford United, Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Stoke City, Bristol City, Birmingham City, Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion, Norwich City

League One: Port Vale, Wigan Athletic, Burton Albion, Mansfield Town

League Two: Grimsby Town

National League: None

National League North: Macclesfield

FA Cup fourth round draw results

Manchester City vs Salford or Swindon Town

Birmingham City vs Leeds United

Macclesfield vs Brentford

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United

Grimsby Town vs Wolves

Port Vale vs Bristol City

Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion

Burnley vs Mansfield Town

Burton Albion vs West Ham United

Hull City vs Chelsea

Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic

Wrexham vs Ipswich Town

Southampton vs Leicester City

Oxford United vs Sunderland

Stoke City vs Fulham

Liverpool or Barnsley vs Brighton & Hove Albion

