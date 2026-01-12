Xabi Alonso out at Real Madrid: What went wrong and what’s next after loss to Barcelona?

Xabi Alonso is out as Real Madrid boss after less than 30 games in charge, the latest in the head-whipping soap opera that is Europe’s most-trophied club.

Real are four points off Barcelona in the chase for La Liga glory and just lost the Spanish Super Cup to their heated rivals at the weekend in Saudi Arabia.

Madrid reserve boss Alvaro Arbeloa takes the wheel from Alonso.

What went wrong with Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid? Is Alonso being scapegoated?

It’s hard to say, but there just may be a toxic mix of star players at Real Madrid going back to the ridiculous story of the whole club skipping a previous Ballon d’Or ceremony in ‘protest’ of Vinicius Junior not winning the award.

Alonso’s Real went 20W-3D-5L across all competitions, and his losses were almost exclusively against massive teams. Madrid lost to Liverpool and Man City in the Champions League, Barca in the Spanish Super Cup, and Atletico Madrid and Celta Vigo in La Liga.

They also suffered through a three-match away drawing run at Rayo Vallecano, Elche, and Girona in November that saw them sink from first to second on the table.

Real are well-positioned to compete on all fronts this season. They should earn a bye to the Champions League knockout rounds, currently in a proper position with Monaco and Benfica next on the docket.

In short, it feels like Xabi Alonso is being scapegoated by Madrid, who have been without Eder Militao for a month, didn’t have Antonio Rudiger versus Barca, and No. 1 attraction Kylian Mbappe was not 100% for the final.

Real Madrid statement on firing Xabi Alonso

from realmadrid.com

“Real Madrid C. F. wishes to announce that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to bring his time as first team coach to an end.

“Xabi Alonso will always carry the affection and admiration of all Madridistas because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home.

“We would like to thank Xabi Alonso and all his coaching staff for their hard work and dedication throughout this time, and wish them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives.”