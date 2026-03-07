Wrexham 2-4 aet Chelsea: Blues’ FA Cup hopes barely escape Wales’ 10-man Red Dragons

Second-tier Wrexham pushed Premier League big boys Chelsea all the way through a 4-2 extra time loss in the FA Cup fifth round despite an 80th-minute red card at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday.

The Championship side owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac led 1-0 and 2-1, then watched as a would-be extra time equalizer was taken off the board by an offside review.

Liam Rosenior’s Blues got equalizers from a Wrexham own goal and Josh Acheampong, then advanced when Alejandro Garnacho and Joao Pedro scored in extra time.

Dario Essugo came off the bench to assist both of Chelsea’s extra time goals.

Wrexham fairytale undone by cameras

If this were the last round of the FA Cup, Wrexham would’ve been set to reach penalties in chasing their most-famous win and manager Phil Parkinson would be the official king of scaring Chelsea from the underdog’s spot. But the FA Cup has VAR for this round, and so mere inches separated Lewis Brunt’s clean-up header at the back post from making it 3-3 after 113 minutes of play in Wales. Yes, the Blues left some big names out of the 18 including Moises Caicedo and didn’t use star backs Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah. But in order to break down 10-man (for 40 minutes) Wrexham, they needed to bring on Joao Pedro, Marc Cucurella, and Malo Gusto and get some video rub of the green. Parkinson has complete buy-in from his players and started with Nathan Broadhead, Kieffer Moore, and Josh Wiindass on the bench. The promotion-chasers continue to prove that their remarkable rise isn’t smoke and mirrors. They’ve spent plenty but they’ve got a great thing going under a long-term, respected boss.

Wrexham vs Chelsea final score: 2-4 (aet)

Sam Smith 18', Arthur Okonkwo o.g. 40', Callum Doyle 79', Josh Acheampong 82', Alejandro Garnacho 96', Joao Pedro 120+5'

Wrexham vs Chelsea live updates — by Nick Mendola

Joao Pedro goal — Wrexham 2-4 Chelsea

A classy finish five minutes past the 120 all-but-officially closes the door on Wrexham’s brilliant upset bid.

OFFSIDE — Lewis Brunt equalizer ruled off (video)

The sub gets to the back post and nods over the line.

There’s going to be a VAR review... and he’s offside by an ankle.

Cruel with just six minutes to play at the Racecourse Ground.

Unlucky Wrexham, or...

A Kieffer Moore back post header goes off the back of Tosin for a corner kick.

Subs

Wrexham brought Ryan Barnett on to start the first period extra time and now ex-West Brom man Lewis Brunt is on to start the second phase.

Chelsea brought young Jesse Derry into the game during the first period of ET for a second FA Cup appearance.

End of first period extra time — Wrexham 2-3 Chelsea

This is turning out to be some round. Mansfield Town had Arsenal level in the second half. Wolves pushed Liverpool into the second half. And now Wrexham are probably a bit unlucky to be down after 105 minutes.

Yes, all the ‘big boys’ played a kid or two, but this is solid. Can the Red Dragons find the goal to force penalties with 10 men?

Alejandro Garnacho goal — Wrexham 2-3 Chelsea

Chelsea get their first lead of the game, and it comes in the first period of extra time.

Pedro Neto has the ball on the right wing and squares to Dario Essugo.

The Portuguese crosses to the back post and Garnacho’s perfect run has him alone for a volleyed finish.

Wrexham red card

Alejandro Garnacho dances into the Wrexham final third and is scythed down by a scissor challenge.

George Dobson’s foul will be reviewed at a pitchside monitor, and Peter Bankes is sending him off for serious foul play.

It’s the second of at least six minutes’ stoppage.

Chelsea subs

Off go Acheampong and Liam Delap, replaced by Malo Gusto and Joao Pedro in the 85th minute.

Josh Acheampong goal — Wrexham 2-2 Chelsea

Andrey Santos’ tries to squeeze a pass to Josh Acheampong and the ball takes a slight deflection to reach him.

The youngster holds off a charging defender to snap a shot into the upper reaches of the goal.

An instant response ⚡️

️

Josh Acheampong brings Chelsea back level immediately against Wrexham!



Callum Doyle goal — Wrexham 2-1 Chelsea

A Wrexham corner is knocked outside the 18 by Chelsea but Josh Windass is there.

The Wrexham man snaps a shot into traffic and Callum Doyle, who assisted Smith’s opener, sweeps his back foot to redirect it past Sanchez.

Wrexham lead again and we’re moving toward the 80th minute.

Wrexham make another move

Zak Vyner exits for Nathan Broadhead in the 76th minute. Still 1-1.

Subs

Chelsea removed Mamadou Sarr for Marc Guiu in the 58th minute and the attack-forward subs continue with Marc Cucurella and Dario Essugo replacing Jorell Hato and Romelo Lavia.

Wrexham make two moves in the 66th minute, bringing on Josh Windass and Kieffer Moore for Oliver Rathbone and the goal scorer Smith.

Decent from Wrexham

Chelsea really struggling to produce danger and Wrexham would be in front with a bit more sharpness in and around the 18.

Halftime — Wrexham 1-1 Chelsea

Like the Mansfield Town vs Arsenal tie, this one’s been even better than hoped by neutrals.

Chelsea have 71% possession and have a 4-2 edge in shot attempts but Wrexham had the best moment of the match.

Wrexham own goal — Wrexham 1-1 Chelsea

Liam Delap leads a dribble through midfield and finds Alejandro Garnacho on the left.

Garnacho cuts onto his right foot and beats goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo but not George Thomason.

Unfortunately, Thomason’s goal line clearances goes off the back of Okonkwo and over the line for 1-1 before halftime.

Sam Smith goal — Wrexham 1-0 Chelsea

A long ball from center back Callum Doyle is behind Blues backs Tosin Adarabioyo and Benoit Badiashile.

Sam Smith stays onside and holds off the Chelsea duo to slot past Robert Sanchez!

Wrexham lineup

Okonkwo, Cleworth, Hyam, Doyle, Longman, Dobson, Vyner, Thomason, Rathbone, O’Brien, Smith

Chelsea lineup

Sanchez, Acheampong, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Sarr, Hato, Lavia, Santos, Neto, Garnaco, Delap

Wrexham vs Chelsea preview — by Joe Prince-Wright

Second-tier Wrexham host Premier League big boys Chelsea in the FA Cup last 16 on Saturday, as the Hollywood-owned club aim to cause their biggest upset yet.

This is set to be a magical night at the Racecourse Ground as Wrexham’s famous owners are approaching the five-year mark in charge, and are pushing hard to take the team from the fifth tier to the Premier League.

Phil Parkinson’s Wrexham are sixth in the Championship table and currently occupy a playoff spot after a great run of just two defeats from their last 13. They’ve already beaten Premier League side Nottingham Forest at home, on penalty kicks, in the third round of the FA Cup and they beat fellow promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town at home in the last round. Wrexham’s owner Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Co. are dreaming of being in the same league as Chelsea next season and this will be a great test to see just how far away that is from becoming a reality.

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior will rotate heavily but will also be very respectful of Wrexham, as Chelsea will see the FA Cup as a competition they can go and win. Chelsea are in a good place after their 4-1 win at Aston Villa on Wednesday and their attacking players have been in sensational form in recent weeks with Joao Pedro clinical and Cole Palmer getting close to his best.

Wrexham team news, focus

Key midfielder Ben Sheaf is likely out for the rest of the season, which is a huge blow for Wrexham. Towering Welsh international striker Kieffer Moore has recently returned from injury which is a big bonus, while Libby Cacace and Matty James are working their way back to full fitness. Josh Windass links midfield and attack together so well and he will whip in deliveries for Moore to attack.

Chelsea team news, focus

There will be plenty of rotation for Chelsea because their squad is massive. Expect Benoit Badiashile, Liam Delap, Mamadou Sarr, Tosin, Romeo Lavia, Marc Cucurella and Andrey Santos to start. Rosenior will be wary of picking up any injuries but after playing and coaching in the Championship for a big chunk of his career, he knows all about the dangers of underestimating a second-tier side.

Wrexham vs Chelsea prediction

This is going to be a lot of fun and Wrexham often throw caution to the wind and go for it. Expect plenty of goals but Chelsea’s quality will shine through in the end. Wrexham 2-4 Chelsea.

How to watch Wrexham vs Chelsea live, stream link, and start time

Kick off time: 12:45pm ET Saturday (March 7)

Venue: Racecourse Ground — Wrexham, Wales

TV Channel/Streaming: ESPN+