Mansfield Town vs Arsenal LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Third-tier Mansfield Town host quadruple-chasing Arsenal on Saturday in a mouthwatering FA Cup last 16 tie.

MORE — FA Cup schedule, scores, latest info

For live updates and highlights throughout Mansfield vs Arsenal, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Mansfield Town vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:15am ET Saturday (March 7)

Venue: Field Mill, One Call Stadium — Mansfield, Nottinghamshire

TV Channel/Streaming: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Mansfield Town vs Arsenal live updates, score: 0-0

The Stags find footing

Arsenal took the first three shots of the game but the hosts have settled into the game.

Mansfield Town have the next four attempts and Kepa Arrizabalaga registers a save to bail out Gabriel Martinelli after a poor clearance.

0-0,

Mansfield Town lineup

Roberts, Knoyle, Oshilaja, Black-Tracy, Akins, Abbott, Reeds, McLaughlin, Russell, T. Roberts, Oates

Arsenal lineup

Arrizabalaga, Salmon, Mosquera, Calafiori, Norgaard, Havertz, Trossard, Madueke, Dowman, Martinelli, Jesus

Mansfield Town vs Arsenal preview — by Joe Prince-Wright

Third-tier Mansfield Town host quadruple-chasing Arsenal on Saturday in a mouthwatering FA Cup last 16 tie.

They are in the fifth round for the first time in 51 years, and the Stags couldn’t pull off an almighty shock, could they? Mansfield manager Nigel Clough simply said: “We are going to make it as uncomfortable as we can for them in every way.”

MORE — FA Cup schedule, scores, latest info

Clough (son of legendary manager Brian Clough) got Mansfield promoted from the fourth-tier two years ago and even though they’re on a tough run of nine games without a win in the third-tier the table is tight and the playoffs are still within reach if they win their games in-hand. Mansfield won at Premier League side Burnley in the last round and were rewarded with this brilliant home game against Premier League leaders Arsenal. They will keep it tight and hope Arsenal have an off day that they can take advantage of.

Arsenal won ugly at Brighton on Wednesday and with Manchester City slipping up, Mikel Arteta’s side now have a seven-point lead atop the Premier League table. City do have a game in-hand but in the last few days it really feels like everyone connected with Arsenal now believes they will finally win the title again. The quadruple is well and truly on too as they face Man City in the League Cup final in a few weeks and have been handed a very favorable draw in the knockout rounds of the Champions League. But it’s all about one step at a time and Arsenal will rotate but still go very strong with their team at Mansfield.

Mansfield Town team news, focus

There are a few key players Mansfield will want to get on the ball in attack as often as possible with Rhys Oates leading the line up top, while Will Evans and Louis Reed are also very important players to keep a close eye on. Former USMNT striker Dom Dwyer plays for Mansfield, often off the bench, and will be a familiar name to American soccer fans. Nigel Clough has Mansfield well set up defensively and they will do their best to hang in there for as long as possible and feed off the energy of the home crowd.

Arsenal team news, focus

There will be plenty of rotation from Arteta with the likes of Noni Madueke, Riccardo Calafiori, Christian Norgaard, Kepa, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus all expected to start. The regular starters will be on the bench just in case but Arsenal should have enough quality on the pitch to get the job done with minimum fuss.

Mansfield Town vs Arsenal prediction

It’s going to be a proper FA Cup tie and Mansfield will hope to score early or hang in there until the final 30 minutes and stay within touching distance. Sadly, it seems that Arsenal have too much quality and their fringe players are desperate to prove they should start. Mansfield Town 0-4 Arsenal.