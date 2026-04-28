PSG 5-4 Bayern Munich: Reigning champs edge breathless first leg

And that, my friends, is why football exists.

Reigning European champions PSG lead Bayern Munich 5-4 after one leg between these two brilliant sides in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League.

MORE — Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal

Bayern were first on the board after Harry Kane scored from the penalty spot in the 17th, but PSG went 2-1 up after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Joao Neves found the back of the net in the 24th and 33rd. Michael Olise equalized with a satisfying strike in the 41st, until Ousmane Dembele converted a penalty four minutes into stoppage time for the final twist of a 3-2 first half that might have been the best ever played.

Kvaratskhelia and Dembele each bagged their second of the night to make it 5-2 after 58 minutes, and any other team in the world might have rolled over as their season slipped away. But not Bayern, because within 10 minutes they had it back to a manageable 5-4 scoreline at the halfway point of this captivating tie.

At eight goals, PSG and Bayern broke the record for most goals scored in a single Champions League semifinal match. The ninth was just to make breaking the record harder in the second leg.

It felt like these 90 minutes were the final, from first to last whistle. Over to you, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid, in the second semifinal on Wednesday.

PSG vs Bayern Munich live updates - by Andy Edwards

PSG vs Bayern Munich final score: 5-4

Goalscorers: Harry Kane (17'), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (24', 56'), Joao Neves (33'), Michael Olise (41'), Ousmane Dembele (45'+5, 58'). Dayot Upamecano (65'), Luis Diaz (68')

GOAL! PSG 5-4 Bayern: Kane’s dazzling pass, Diaz’s leathered finish (68')

THE TOUCH. THE FINISH. 🫠



Luis Díaz brings Bayern Munich back to within one goal with a special strike 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rs5BlKrgc5 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 28, 2026

GOAL! PSG 5-3 Bayern: Upamecano gets the faintest touch on Kimmich’s free kick (65')

First #UCL goal at a massive moment for Dayot Upamecano and Bayern 💥 pic.twitter.com/p6ScUDLbVM — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 28, 2026

GOAL! PSG 5-2 Bayern: Dembele pings one in off the post (58')

GOAL! PSG 4-2 Bayern: Kvaratskhelia fizzes one in with pinpoint precision (56')

TWO GOALS IN THREE MINUTES 🤯



Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembélé BOTH double their tallies in the game ⚡ pic.twitter.com/k5ip2FuIdn — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 28, 2026

GOAL! PSG 3-2 Bayern: Dembele hammers it through Neuer’s hands (45'+5)

Ousmane Dembélé fires PSG back into the lead 🎯💥



What a first half of football this has been 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/Wn7utGIhEP — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 28, 2026

PENALTY! Davies deemed to handle ball after it hit his thigh (45'+3)

Ousmane Dembélé wasn't having Alphonso Davies' explanation 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/AFfpiGVq0o — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 28, 2026

GOAL! PSG 2-2 Bayern: Olise smashes one past Safonov with pure power (41')

MICHAEL OLISE IS UNSTOPPABLE 🤯 pic.twitter.com/e9JQDj7cdd — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 28, 2026

GOAL! PSG 2-1 Bayern: Neves glances a header past Neuer from a corner kick (33')

THIS GAME IS LIVING UP TO THE HYPE 😮‍💨



João Neves turns it around for PSG in the first half 💥 pic.twitter.com/F7LYU4JFNc — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 28, 2026

GOAL! PSG 1-1 Bayern: Kvaratskhelia cuts inside and finishes far post (24')

IT HAD TO BE HIM! 😤



Khvicha Kvaratskhelia dances past his defender and fires home the equalizer for PSG 💥 pic.twitter.com/GLILzypgEs — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 28, 2026

GOAL! PSG 0-1 Bayern: Kane guides it home from the penalty spot (17')

HARRY KANE IS INEVITABLE 😤💥 pic.twitter.com/SXX1iNH5aU — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 28, 2026

That’s eight straight games with a goal for Kane (all competitions) — tied for the longest scoring run of his goal-filled career. Kane has only failed to score once in the last three months (15 of 16 games).

PENALTY! Pacho takes down Diaz with a terribly timed tackle (15')

PSG starting XI

Safonov - Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes - Vitinha, Zaire-Emery, Neves - Doue, Kavaratskhelia, Dembele

Bayern Munich starting XI

Neuer - Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Davies - Kimmich, Pavlovic, Musiala - Olise, Diaz, Kane

How to watch PSG vs Bayern Munich live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3 pm ET Tuesday (April 28)

Venue: Parc des Princes — Paris

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

In the knockout rounds Luis Enrique’s PSG have beaten Monaco, Chelsea and Liverpool en-route to the semifinal and they have improved massively as the tournament has gone on. PSG are the reigning European champions for a reason and as well as controlling games in midfield and pressing high, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are so dangerous on the break.

After a brilliant league phase, Bayern Munich have beaten Atalanta and Real Madrid in the knockout rounds to book their spot in the final four. Vincent Kompany’s side have already wrapped up the Bundesliga title with several weeks to spare too, as they look like scoring three or four goals every time they step onto the pitch. Harry Kane is fit and in fine form and Bayern are probably the favorites to win this tournament.

PSG team news, focus

Fabian Ruiz is back fit and ready to play a key role in midfield in the final weeks of the season, while Vitinha is also expected to be available so PSG are basically at full strength with Nuno Mendes also recovering from injury. The trio of Dembele, Doue and Kvaratskhelia are a real handful but PSG need to keep it tight at the other end and need a big performance from goalkeeper Matvey Safonov.

Bayern Munich team news, focus

Kompany will be missing from the sidelines due to suspension but his impact is clear as Bayern are playing with full confidence and the Belgian coach is beloved by his players. Young star Lennart Karl is out through injury with experienced duo Raphael Guerreiro and Serge Gnabry also out. Michael Olise and Luis Diaz will be tasked with feeding Kane with chances and that trio have been superb this season and tore PSG apart in Bayern’s league phase win in Paris.

PSG vs Bayern Munich prediction

This feels like it could be quite an open first leg with PSG knowing they need a lead to take with them to Bavaria for the second leg. PSG 2-2 Bayern Munich.