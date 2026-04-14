Liverpool 0-2 (0-4 agg.) PSG: Reds out of Champions League as defending champs cruise to semifinal

Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League run came to an unceremonious end on Tuesday, as the Reds were again beaten 2-0 by reigning European champions PSG and star forward Hugo Ekitike suffered a potentially serious injury in the process.

MORE — Champions League scores & semifinal matchups

Arne Slot’s side trailed 2-0 heading into the second leg and Ekitike’s non-contact injury only made life more difficult — on the night and in the future. Alexander Isak made his first start since breaking his leg in December, but the Swede was only available for 45 minutes. Mohamed Salah replaced Ekitike just after the half-hour mark and Cody Gakpo did the same for Isak at halftime.

PSG played with Liverpool at arm’s length for most of the night, protecting their 2-0 lead rather sensible before Ousmane Dembele bagged a brace in the final 20 minutes and put the exclamation point on a resounding quarterfinal victory. Dembele curled a beauty past Giorgi Mamardashvili in the 71st minute and slammed home Bradley Barcola’s cross in the 91st.

Up next, PSG will face either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid in the semifinals, just 270 minutes from defending their crown and becoming the first side to win back-to-back Champions Leagues since Real Madrid won three in a row in 2016, 2017 and 2018. Bayern lead that tie 2-1 with the second leg at home on Wednesday.

Liverpool vs PSG live updates - by Andy Edwards

Liverpool vs PSG final score: 0-2 (0-4 agg.)

Goalscorers: Ousmane Dembele (73', 90'+1)

GOAL! Liverpool 0-2 (0-4 agg.) PSG: Dembele slams the door shut in stoppage time (90'+1)

GOAL! Liverpool 0-1 (0-3 agg.) PSG: Dembele curls one home from outside the box (73')

PSG LEAD AT ANFIELD 🇫🇷



Ousmane Dembele beautifully curls in from the edge of the area to put the away side 3-0 up in the tie 🔥 pic.twitter.com/p0WDCe3bEA — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 14, 2026

NO PENALTY! Liverpool’s lifeline taken away after Alexis Mac Allister goes down (66')

Liverpool think they have a penalty, but the referee Maurizio Mariani overturns it after reviewing the pitch side monitor 📺❌ pic.twitter.com/njo901ILRw — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 14, 2026

Hugo Ekitike stretchered off after going down with non-contact injury (31')

Latest details, as more information becomes available

Terrible news for Liverpool, who only expect Alexander Isak to play 45 minutes, and for Ekitike, whose World Cup could now be in doubt this summer.

Liverpool starting XI

Mamardashvili - Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez - Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Wirtz - Szoboszlai, Ekitike, Isak

PSG starting XI

Safonov - Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes - Vitinha, Zaire-Emery, Neves - Doue, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele

How to watch Liverpool vs PSG live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Tuesday (April 14)

Venue: Anfield — Liverpool

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Arne Slot’s side need to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg in Paris against the reigning European champions, which is no small feat, but the aura of Anfield will help them. Liverpool beat Fulham 2-0 at the weekend to showcase some improved defensive solidity and that was much-needed after a poor run. They have the upper-hand in an almighty scrap for a top five finish in the Premier League and are looking good for Champions League qualification for next season.

PSG are well rested for this game as their huge league encounter against Lens was postponed by Ligue 1. Luis Enrique will set his side up to counter clinically, as they always seem to do. PSG will aim to get to half time with the score level and they then know the likes of Doue, Dembele and Kvaratskhelia can pick Liverpool off on the break.

Liverpool team news, focus

Rio Ngumoha is pushing hard to start after his goal, and brilliant solo display, against Fulham at the weekend. Liverpool likely won’t deploy a back three like they did against PSG in the first leg and Arne Slot will hope Hugo Ekitike and Co. can grab an early goal to really turn up the heat. Alisson, Giovanni Leoni, Conor Bradley and Wataru Endo all remain out injured.

PSG team news, focus

Fabian Ruiz and Quentin Ndjantou are PSG’s only injury issues, while Bradley Barcola has returned to training which is a boost. PSG have struggled at times defensively this season but going forward they are pretty unstoppable once they pin teams back and set the tempo.

Liverpool vs PSG prediction

This feels like it is going to be a special night at Anfield and Liverpool will go ahead early, but PSG have enough quality to just get over the line. Liverpool 2-1 PSG (PSG win 3-2 on aggregate).