Hugo Ekitike injury news: Liverpool star stretched off after non-contact collapse vs PSG

Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitike was stretchered off at Anfield on Tuesday after going down with a non-contact injury in the 28th minute of the Reds’ UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash with PSG.

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Ekitike started to make a run off the ball as Liverpool took a throw-in, but the Frenchman collapsed to the ground in front of his defender and stayed down. The 23-year-old received medical treatment on the field and a stretcher was quickly brought out.

Worrying moments for Liverpool as Hugo Ekitike goes down with no-one close to him.



Mohamed Salah comes on to replace the French International 🔄 pic.twitter.com/6N5ANwS0Ou — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 14, 2026

Ekitike looked to be in considerable pain as he lay on the ground, clutching his lower right leg.

Mohamed Salah came off the bench to replace Ekitike. Arne Slot elected to start Alexander Isak for the first time since he broke his leg in December and said before the game that the Swede would only be able to play 45 minutes.

More to come on Ekitike’s untimely injury once Slot speaks after the game.