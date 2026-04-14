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Liverpool vs PSG LIVE: Champions League updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published April 14, 2026 01:30 PM

Liverpool host PSG on Tuesday in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, as they aim for another famous European night at Anfield.

MORE Champions League scores & semifinal matchups

Arne Slot’s side need to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg in Paris against the reigning European champions, which is no small feat, but the aura of Anfield will help them. Liverpool beat Fulham 2-0 at the weekend to showcase some improved defensive solidity and that was much-needed after a poor run. They have the upper-hand in an almighty scrap for a top five finish in the Premier League and are looking good for Champions League qualification for next season.

PSG are well rested for this game as their huge league encounter against Lens was postponed by Ligue 1. Luis Enrique will set his side up to counter clinically, as they always seem to do. PSG will aim to get to half time with the score level and they then know the likes of Doue, Dembele and Kvaratskhelia can pick Liverpool off on the break.

For live updates and highlights throughout Liverpool vs PSG, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Liverpool vs PSG live updates - by Andy Edwards

Liverpool vs PSG live score: 0-0 (0-2 agg.)

Goalscorers: None

Liverpool starting XI

Lineups TBA at 2 pm ET.

PSG starting XI

Lineups TBA at 2 pm ET.

How to watch Liverpool vs PSG live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Tuesday (April 14)
Venue: Anfield — Liverpool
TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Liverpool team news, focus

Rio Ngumoha is pushing hard to start after his goal, and brilliant solo display, against Fulham at the weekend. Liverpool likely won’t deploy a back three like they did against PSG in the first leg and Arne Slot will hope Hugo Ekitike and Co. can grab an early goal to really turn up the heat. Alisson, Giovanni Leoni, Conor Bradley and Wataru Endo all remain out injured.

PSG team news, focus

Fabian Ruiz and Quentin Ndjantou are PSG’s only injury issues, while Bradley Barcola has returned to training which is a boost. PSG have struggled at times defensively this season but going forward they are pretty unstoppable once they pin teams back and set the tempo.

Liverpool vs PSG prediction

This feels like it is going to be a special night at Anfield and Liverpool will go ahead early, but PSG have enough quality to just get over the line. Liverpool 2-1 PSG (PSG win 3-2 on aggregate).