Manchester United are already qualified for next season’s UEFA Champions League but Michael Carrick could still do with a strong finish to the season if he is to retain his job this summer, but the Red Devils were far from their best in a 0-0 draw with Sunderland on Saturday.

SUNDERLAND 0-0 MAN UNITED — Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest Michael Carrick reaction, speaking after his side didn’t have a shot on target until the 93rd minute and looked incredibly short on attacking ideas against an organized and defensively disciplined Black Cats side that gave them precious few opportunities to counter.

Michael Carrick reaction — What did Man United boss say after disappointing draw vs Sunderland?

We’ll have Carrick’s post-match interviews and press conference as soon as they start, here.