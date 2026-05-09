Michael Carrick reaction — What did Man United boss say after disappointing draw vs Sunderland?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Robert Griffin III
Why Robert Griffin III is pursuing his Olympic dream again, 20 years after his first try
WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Seattle Storm
Janelle Salaun’s 20 points, 5 3-pointers lead the Valkyries past the Storm 91-80 in season opener
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks
Marner’s first playoff hat trick propels Golden Knights to 6-2 rout of Ducks and 2-1 series lead

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhagoal3_260509.jpg
Minteh seals Brighton’s win with near-post finish
nbc_pl_bougoal1_260509.jpg
Rayan’s deflected strike puts Bournemouth ahead
nbc_pl_fulredcard_260509.jpg
Andersen sent off for tackle on Truffert

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Robert Griffin III
Why Robert Griffin III is pursuing his Olympic dream again, 20 years after his first try
WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Seattle Storm
Janelle Salaun’s 20 points, 5 3-pointers lead the Valkyries past the Storm 91-80 in season opener
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks
Marner’s first playoff hat trick propels Golden Knights to 6-2 rout of Ducks and 2-1 series lead

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhagoal3_260509.jpg
Minteh seals Brighton’s win with near-post finish
nbc_pl_bougoal1_260509.jpg
Rayan’s deflected strike puts Bournemouth ahead
nbc_pl_fulredcard_260509.jpg
Andersen sent off for tackle on Truffert

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Michael Carrick reaction — What did Man United boss say after disappointing draw vs Sunderland?

  
Published May 9, 2026 11:56 AM

Manchester United are already qualified for next season’s UEFA Champions League but Michael Carrick could still do with a strong finish to the season if he is to retain his job this summer, but the Red Devils were far from their best in a 0-0 draw with Sunderland on Saturday.

SUNDERLAND 0-0 MAN UNITED Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest Michael Carrick reaction, speaking after his side didn’t have a shot on target until the 93rd minute and looked incredibly short on attacking ideas against an organized and defensively disciplined Black Cats side that gave them precious few opportunities to counter.

Michael Carrick reaction — What did Man United boss say after disappointing draw vs Sunderland?

We’ll have Carrick’s post-match interviews and press conference as soon as they start, here.