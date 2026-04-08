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PSG vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published April 8, 2026 01:43 PM

After bowing out of the FA Cup at the hands of Manchester City last weekend, Liverpool have one last shot at winning a trophy — and perhaps saving Arne Slot’s job — but they’ll have to go through reigning champions PSG in the Champions League quarterfinals to do it.

MOREChampions League schedule, bracket

Season no. 2 at Liverpool has tested and tormented Slot in every way — from his side’s current 5th-place standing in the Premier League (21 points off the top spot and defending their title), to his not-so-private falling-out with (and subsequent departure of) club legend Mohamed Salah, to the embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Man City — leaving him desperate for a signature moment that might bring the Anfield faithful back onside before season’s end.

It’ll be a tall task for the Reds, though, with PSG rounding into form at exactly the right time, as evidenced by their 8-2 thrashing of Chelsea in the round of 16. Luis Enrique’s side also sits atop the Ligue 1 table, four points clear with a game in hand, after weeks of jostling with Lens for pole position.

For live updates and highlights throughout PSG vs Liverpool, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

PSG vs Liverpool live updates - by Andy Edwards

PSG vs Liverpool live score: 0-0

Goalscorers: None

PSG starting XI

Lineups TBA at 2 pm ET.

Liverpool starting XI

Lineups TBA at 2 pm ET.

How to watch PSG vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (April 8)
Venue: Parc des Princes — Paris, France
TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

PSG team news, focus

OUT: Bradley Barcola (ankle), Quentin Ndjantou (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Fabian Ruiz (knee), Senny Mayulu (calf)

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Alisson (undisclosed), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Wataru Endo (ankle)

PSG vs Liverpool prediction

Given Liverpool’s imbalance between defending and attacking, it’s hard to not see PSG scoring a few (or more) in this one. PSG 3-1 Liverpool.