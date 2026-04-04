Erling Haaland scores hat trick in Manchester City’s rout of Liverpool

Erling Haaland scored a superb hat trick for Manchester City against Liverpool on Saturday as Pep Guardiola’s side ran riot in the FA Cup quarterfinal at the Etihad.

Haaland scored from the penalty spot and then flicked home a deft header in the final few minutes of the first half to put City 2-0 up. He then completed his hat trick with a clinical finish to make it 4-0 early in the second half.

The hat trick moves Haaland on to 33 goals in 44 games in all competitions for City this season, as the Norwegian giant continues to deliver season after season.

Erling Haaland hat trick - Video

¡Haaaaaland! 🤖



El 'Androide' marca el penal y adelanta al Manchester City. pic.twitter.com/3PsbKwPOJp — ESPN Deportes (@ESPNDeportes) April 4, 2026

¡DOBLETE! Erling Haaland con un cabezazo anota el segundo para el City. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4feLGVlGYH — ESPN Deportes (@ESPNDeportes) April 4, 2026