Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool this summer

Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool at the end of the current season, bringing an end to one of the greatest individual careers in Premier League history.

Liverpool confirmed on Tuesday that Salah, who will turn 34 the same day that Egypt plays its first game at the 2026 World Cup, will depart this summer despite last year signing a two-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season.

“The forward has reached an agreement with the Reds that will see him close a remarkable nine-year chapter at Anfield. Salah expressed his wish to make this announcement to the supporters at the earliest possible opportunity to provide transparency about his future due to his respect and gratitude for them,” Liverpool said in a statement.

Mohamed Salah’s statement, on leaving Liverpool — via Instagram

“Hello, everyone. Unfortunately, the day has come. This is the first part of my farewell. I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season. I wanted to start by saying that I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, these people would become part of my life. Liverpool is not just a football club. It’s a passion. It’s a history. It’s a spirit. I can’t explain in words to anyone not part of this club. We celebrated victory. We won the most important trophies and we fought together through the hardest time in our life.

“I want to thank everyone who was part of this club throughout my time here, especially the teammates past and present. And to the fans, I don’t have enough words. The support you showed me through the best time of my career, and you stood by me in the toughest times. It’s something I will never forget, and something I will take with me always.

“Leaving is never easy. You gave me the best time of my life. I will always be one of you. This club will always be my home, to me an to my family. Thank you for everything. Because of all of you, I will never walk alone.”

The writing seemed to be on the wall earlier this season, back in December before he joined up with Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations, that Salah’s time at Anfield might not have long left to run. After being dropped my Arne Slot for three straight games, Salah said he felt he had been “thrown under the bus” and stated his relationship with the head coach had broken down. Salah returned from AFCoN and has featured regularly for the last two months, tallying five goals and five assists in 14 appearances (13 starts) in all competitions since.

Salah sits third on Liverpool’s all-time goal-scoring chart (255 goals in 435 appearances) and has won four Premier League Golden Boots, tied with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry for the most ever. His 189 goals and 92 assists in 310 Premier League appearances are the most combined goal contributions (281) in the league’s history. Salah’s 191 Premier League goals, including the two he scored for Chelsea during the 2013-14 season, rank 4th all-time in Premier League history, behind only Wayne Rooney, Harry Kane and Alan Shearer.

During his legendary nine-year Liverpool career, Salah led the Reds to two Premier League titles — in 2019-20, the club’s first top-division title in 30 years, and again last year in 2024-25 — while also lifting the FA Cup (2022), the League Cup (2022 and 2024) and the UEFA Champions League trophy (2019).

Liverpool sit 5th in the Premier League with seven games left to play, one point ahead of Chelsea in the race for (what should be) a place in next season’s Champions League. The Reds will face defending European champions PSG in the quarterfinals next month, after taking on Manchester City (away) in the quarters of the FA Cup.