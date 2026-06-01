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Yankees use 13-run third inning to beat Athletics 13-8

  
Published May 31, 2026 08:06 PM

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Ben Rice had two extra-base hits and four RBIs in a 13-run third inning that was the biggest for the New York Yankees in 21 years, carrying them to a 13-8 victory over the Athletics on Sunday.

The Yankees got the first 12 batters on in the inning against A’s pitchers Jacob Lopez (4-3) and Michael Kelly, marking the first time they pulled that off in nearly 77 years. It was New York’s biggest inning since scoring 13 runs in the eighth against Toronto on June 21, 2005, and was one run off the franchise record set in 1920 against the Washington Senators.

Rice did the most damage with a two-run double and two-run triple, but eight of the nine Yankees batters had at least one hit and one RBI in the inning. Austin Wells was the lone exception with two walks and two runs scored.

New York finished the 43-minute half inning with 11 hits, four walks and four steals while sending 18 batters to the plate and facing 75 pitches. It was the most runs allowed in an inning by the A’s since they gave up 14 against Cleveland on June 18, 1950, in the first inning of the second game of a doubleheader.

The big inning made for an easy day for Will Warren (7-1), who settled down after allowing three unearned runs in the first with five straight scoreless innings to help cap a 5-1 trip for New York.

The A’s struck for four runs off reliever Tim Hill in the seventh on a solo homer by Brent Rooker and a three-run shot by Jonah Heim.

The Athletics allowed 47 runs on a 1-5 homestand that started with a three-game sweep by Seattle.

Up next

Both teams are off Monday before resuming play Tuesday. RHP Cam Schittler (7-2, 1.50 ERA) will start at home for New York against Cleveland’s Joey Castillo (4-2, 3.57). LHP Gage Jump (0-1, 7.20) starts for the A’s on the road against Cubs RHP Jameson Taillon (2-4, 5.37).