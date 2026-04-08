Liverpool are 90 minutes from going out of their final cup competition and finishing the 2025-26 season without a trophy after Arne Slot’s side was beaten 2-0 by defending European champions PSG in the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday.

PSG 2-0 LIVERPOOL — Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest Arne Slot reaction, speaking after that disappointing display in Paris where the Reds were dominated and made to look second-best in every facet of the game.

Arne Slot reaction — What did Liverpool boss say after losing 2-0 to PSG?

We’ll have Slot’s post-match interviews and press conference as soon as they start, here.