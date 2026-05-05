Arsenal are now just 360 minutes from winning a famous double this season, after reaching the final of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League by beating Atletico Madrid 1-0 (2-1 on aggregate) in the semifinals on Tuesday.

ARSENAL 1-0 (2-1 AGG.) ATLETI — Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest Mikel Arteta reaction, speaking after guiding Arsenal to its first Champions League final in 20 years (2006). Bukayo Saka scored the second leg’s only goal just before halftime and the Gunners defended for dear life down the stretch, setting up a May 31 date with either PSG or Bayern Munich (PSG lead 5-4 after the first leg). Arsenal have never lifted the Champions League trophy, and haven’t won the Premier League since since 2004 — now, they could do both, back-to-back, seven days apart.

Mikel Arteta reaction — What did Gunners boss say after Champions League semifinal win vs Atletico Madrid?

We’ll have Arteta’s post-match interviews and press conference as soon as they start, here.