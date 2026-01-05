How to watch Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Two overachieving teams meet at Selhurst Park on Wednesday as Crystal Palace host Aston Villa.

WATCH — Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Despite a recent slump in results (including a 2-0 defeat at Newcastle on Sunday) Palace are still in Europe and the reigning FA Cup champions are in the hunt for European qualification. They are without a win in five, losing four in that run, as the festive fixture pile-up proved too much to handle. Oliver Glasner’s future remains uncertain but what we do know is that he’s done an incredible job with the squad at his disposal.

So too has Unai Emery, with Aston Villa hanging in the title race and they beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 on Saturday to bounce back from their defeat at Premier League leaders Arsenal. Villa have Ollie Watkins in superb goalscoring form and look ready to push hard for at least a top four finish this season, and also silverware in the Europa League.

For live updates and highlights throughout Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Wednesday (January 7)

Venue: Selhurst Park — South London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Crystal Palace team news, focus

Ismaila Sarr is away at AFCON, while Daniel Munoz, Daichi Kamada and Chris Richards remain out. Eddie Nketiah is out too, while both Nathaniel Clyne and Jefferson Lerma are doubts. Glasner is relying on a very small number of players and Palace have run out of steam over the festive period.

Aston Villa team news, focus

Ross Barkley, Evann Guessand, Pau Torres, Tyrone Mings and Amadou Onana remain out, while Emery could rotate Watkins and McGinn out of the starting lineup to rest them. But they have both been in excellent form and there is very decent competition for places in midfield and attack for Villa as Emery has rotated really well and Rogers, Kamara and Tielemans have been exceptional.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa prediction

This feels like the perfect time for Villa to play a tired Palace side. Crystal Palace 1-3 Aston Villa.