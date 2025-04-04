How to watch West Ham vs Bournemouth live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Bournemouth’s Champions League dreams have faded into oblivion amid a five-game winless run, but the Cherries have a wonderful opportunity to get back to winning ways when they visit woeful West Ham at London Stadium on Saturday.

WATCH LIVE – West Ham vs Bournemouth

Graham Potter’s tall task will truly begin in the summer when the transfer window opens, but West Ham (16th - 34 points) have made little progress since he made his debut on Jan. 14 (3W-2D-5L in 10 Premier League games). What’s worse is the Hammers have scored just nine goals in those 10 games, and three of them came in his debut (on just four shots). What’s worst is they have failed to score a single goal in half of Potter’s games in charge. You can take the Moyes/Lopetegui out of the team, but… well, you know the rest.

Scoring goals hasn’t been much of a problem for Bournemouth (10th - 44 points) of late, but preventing them certainly has. Andoni Iraola’s side has kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 PL games en route to an identical recent record of 3W-2D-5L. After beating Nottingham Forest 5-0 back on Jan. 25, the Cherries were just one point out of the Champions League places, but they enter the weekend seven behind 5th-place Manchester City with just eight games left to play.

How to watch West Ham vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10 am ET Saturday

Venue: London Stadium — London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Watch live on Peacock Premium

West Ham team news

OUT: Michail Antonio (DETAILS), Crysencio Summerville (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Mohammed Kudus (undisclosed)

Bournemouth team news

OUT: Luis Sinisterra (hamstring), Enes Unal (knee), Marcus Tavernier (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Julian Araujo (thigh), Justin Kluivert (undisclosed)

West Ham vs Bournemouth prediction

Chances will be at an incredible premium, unless Bournemouth can consistently force West Ham to give the ball away by pressing high up the field, which is a distinct possibility given their respective track records. West Ham 0-1 Bournemouth.