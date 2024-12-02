How to watch Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester City host Nottingham Forest on Wednesday in a huge game for Pep Guardiola’s side.

WATCH — Manchester City v Nottingham Forest live

Following their 2-0 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday, the four-time reigning champs are now 11 points behind leaders Liverpool. City looked a shadow of their usual selves as they hardly created a chance at Anfield, with some shaky defending underlining their awful recent form. City are without a win in their last seven games in all competitions, losing six of those. They badly need to get back on track at home against Forest.

As for Forest, well, they’re solid and reliable and dug deep to beat Ipswich 1-0 at home on Saturday. Chris Wood, who has nine goals so far this season, scored the winning goal from the penalty spot and he sums up Forest’s newfound durability. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are tough to break down and are a real threat on the counter and from set pieces as they’re just one point behind Man City going into this game.

How to watch Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET, Wednesday (December 4)

Venue: Etihad Stadium — Manchester

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Manchester City team news, focus

The likes of Doku, Grealish, De Bruyne and Savinho could all come in to start to give City extra attacking impetus. Guardiola has to find a solution in the holding midfield role. Maybe that is Manuel Akanji moving forward from center back?

OUT: Rodri (knee - out for season), Oscar Bobb (lower leg), Mateo Kovacic (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: John Stones (ankle)

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

Injuries have calmed down for Forest and Nuno has some great attacking options to choose from with Hudson-Odoi, Elanga, Gibbs-White and Jota Silva all pushing to start behind red-hot Chris Wood.

OUT: Danilo (ankle), Ibrahim Sangare (undisclosed)

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest prediction

This feels like the kind of game where City will be angry and score early to settle things down. It won’t be straightforward but expect them to sneak a win as they try and rebuild some confidence. Manchester City 2-1 Nottingham Forest.