Orioles at Twins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 6

Its Tuesday, May 6 and the Orioles (13-20) are in Minneapolis to take on the Twins (15-20). Cade Povich is slated to take the mound for Baltimore against Pablo López for Minnesota.

The Orioles have started the season poorly. They are 13-20 and last in the AL East. They have won just four of their last 10 games.

The Twins have suffered a similar fate. They are 15-20 and in fourth place in the AL Central. However, they have started to play better baseball. They have won six of their last 10 games.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Orioles at Twins

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Target Field

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: Twins.TV, KMSP, MASN, MASN+

Odds for the Orioles at the Twins

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Orioles (+135), Twins (-160)

Spread: Twins -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles at Twins

Pitching matchup for May 6, 2025: Cade Povich vs. Pablo López

Orioles: Cade Povich , (1-2, 5.16 ERA)

Last outing (New York Yankees, 4/30): 4.2 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Twins: Pablo López , (2-2, 2.25 ERA)

Last outing (Cleveland Guardians, 4/30): 6.1 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles at Twins

The Twins have won 4 of their last 5 games at home with Pablo Lopez starting

The Twins pitcher Pablo Lopez has an ERA of 2.25 and a WHIP of 1.16 when starting on the mound this season

The Twins have covered in 4 of their last 5 home games with Pablo Lopez as starting pitcher to return 3.50 units

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Orioles and the Twins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Orioles and the Twins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Minnesota Twins on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

