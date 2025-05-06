Padres at Yankees prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 6

Its Tuesday, May 6 and the Padres (22-11) are in Bronx to take on the Yankees (19-15).

Michael King is slated to take the mound for San Diego against Clarke Schmidt for New York.

Last night the Yankees’ bullpen imploded again as the Padres rallied for four runs in the eighth inning to knock off New York, 4-3. Devin Williams and Luke Weaver were the pitchers who blew up for New York. Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts each drove in two in that eighth inning.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Padres at Yankees

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: Bronx, NY

Network/Streaming: SDPA, YES, TBS

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Padres at the Yankees

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Padres (-106), Yankees (-113)

Spread: Yankees 1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Padres at Yankees

Pitching matchup for May 6, 2025: Michael King vs. Clarke Schmidt

Padres: Michael King (4-1, 2.10 ERA)

Last outing: 4/30 vs. San Francisco - 5.2IP, 1ER, 3H, 1BB, 6Ks Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (0-1, 5.52 ERA)

Last outing: 4/27 vs. Toronto - 5IP, 1ER, 1H, 4BB, 6Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres at Yankees

The Yankees have won 12 of their last 20 home games

The Under is 7-3 in the Yankees’ last 10 home games

The Padres have covered in 4 of their last 5 road games and they are profiting 1.72 units

Paul Goldschmidt picked up two more hits for New York last night to raise his average to .353

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Padres and the Yankees

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Padres and the Yankees:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Diego Padres on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the San Diego Padres at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: