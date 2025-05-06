 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs
Giants at Cubs prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 6
RBC Heritage 2025 - Round Three
Billy Horschel’s Ryder Cup dreams likely dashed with this announcement
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves
Dodgers at Marlins prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 6

Top Clips

nbc_pft_trivia_250506.jpg
PFT Trivia: Longest-tenured coaches behind Tomlin
nbc_pft_johnlynchnil_250506.jpg
49ers GM Lynch highlights positives of NIL
saban_trump.jpg
Report: Trump considering NIL executive order

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs
Giants at Cubs prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 6
RBC Heritage 2025 - Round Three
Billy Horschel’s Ryder Cup dreams likely dashed with this announcement
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves
Dodgers at Marlins prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 6

Top Clips

nbc_pft_trivia_250506.jpg
PFT Trivia: Longest-tenured coaches behind Tomlin
nbc_pft_johnlynchnil_250506.jpg
49ers GM Lynch highlights positives of NIL
saban_trump.jpg
Report: Trump considering NIL executive order

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Celtics 'overruled' by analytics in Game 1 loss

May 6, 2025 09:21 AM
The Dan Patrick Show discusses the Celtics Game 1 loss to the Knicks, questioning the analytics in Boston shooting 15-for-60 from 3-point range in the record-setting loss.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_dponjamesharden_250505.jpg
12:18
Harden’s legacy complicated by Game 7 ‘no-shows’
nbc_dps_dpongreggpopovich_250505.jpg
06:31
Popovich stepping down as head coach of Spurs
nbc_dps_jimjacksonintv_250505.jpg
19:12
Jackson: Nuggets have great chance against Thunder
lukalakersespn.jpg
14:01
MacMahon: Luka committed to winning in Los Angeles
nbc_dps_davidconeinterview_250502.jpg
15:06
Cone: Judge is ‘no doubt’ the best hitter in MLB
nbc_dps_knickspistonsrecap_250502.jpg
03:28
Pistons made a mistake letting Brunson go for win
nbc_dps_rebeccalowe_250502.jpg
07:10
Kentucky Derby is ‘one big party’
nbc_dps_vincentgoodwill_250502.jpg
14:52
NYK face tall task vs. BOS after eliminating DET
nbc_dps_dpsourcedraftprankcalls_250501.jpg
07:11
NFL draft prank calls highlight security issue
nbc_dps_simms_250501.jpg
14:59
Simms unpacks Ward, Sanders’ situations
nbc_dps_dave_250501.jpg
10:17
Lakers roster is ‘incomplete’ even with Doncic
nbc_dps_buckspacersrecap_250430.jpg
10:13
Giannis reacted with ‘class’ after confrontation
nbc_dps_charlesbarkley_250430.jpg
19:44
Barkley lauds Giannis’ restraint after elimination
nbc_dps_rosstucker_250430.jpg
13:41
Sanders shows why draft process is vital for QBs
nbc_dps_lukedecock_250430.jpg
10:32
UNC’s brand ‘at stake’ amid Belichick drama
rodgerstomlin.jpg
18:48
Steelers ‘feel good’ about Rodgers situation
nbc_dps_peterose_250429.jpg
06:05
Manfred plans to rule on request to end Rose ban
nbc_dps_shadeursanders_250428.jpg
10:55
Sanders ‘needed’ honesty during NFL draft process
nbc_dps_cavaliersheat_250429.jpg
03:37
Heat ‘went south quickly’ in season-ending loss
nbc_dps_timleglerinterview_250428.jpg
16:18
Legler ‘not sure’ Luka is over shock of trade
nbc_dps_dponshedeursandersv2_250428.jpg
08:45
What led to Sanders’ surprising weekend?
redick.jpg
06:54
Patrick: Redick tired Lakers out in G4 vs. Wolves
dps_broncos.jpg
16:56
Clark: DEN building toward Super Bowl contention
nbc_dps_tompelissero_250425.jpg
14:34
QBs top storylines entering NFL draft Day 2
tyler_shough.jpg
13:09
Riddick: Shough will ‘surprise’ the entire NFL
nbc_dps_joethomas_250425.jpg
14:20
Thomas conflicted over Browns passing on Hunter
nbc_dps_shedeursanders_250425.jpg
05:05
Sanders ‘got humbled’ falling out of Round 1
travishunterbrowns.jpg
15:20
Jeremiah: It feels like Browns will draft Hunter
nbc_dps_kurtwarnerintv_250424.jpg
15:36
Warner breaks down path of undrafted free agent
woodyjohnsonjetsbadnfldraftmattmiller.jpg
15:02
Miller: Browns, Jets worst drafting teams in NFL

Latest Clips

nbc_pft_trivia_250506.jpg
04:02
PFT Trivia: Longest-tenured coaches behind Tomlin
nbc_pft_johnlynchnil_250506.jpg
02:27
49ers GM Lynch highlights positives of NIL
saban_trump.jpg
06:47
Report: Trump considering NIL executive order
nbc_pft_draft_250506.jpg
09:44
PFT Draft: Teams with best offseason
nbc_pft_matthewstaffordcontract_250506.jpg
07:55
Report: Rams, Stafford finalize new contract
nbc_pft_ramseytrade_250506.jpg
03:08
McVay: Conversations ongoing for Ramsey trade
nbc_pft_49ersretool_250506.jpg
06:19
49ers GM Lynch: ‘Time to retool, not reset’
nbc_pft_purdy_250506.jpg
12:10
GM Lynch: ‘Really good, positive’ talks with Purdy
nbc_pft_justintuckerreleased_250506.jpg
19:05
Ravens release veteran kicker Tucker
nbc_pft_metgala_250506.jpg
08:56
NFL players take on the Met Gala
nbc_title24_battleforthird_250505.JPG
15:19
Analyzing Cooper, role of ‘team tactics’ in Denver
nbc_title24_deegan450_250505.JPG
04:58
What’s next for Deegan after winning 250SX title?
nbc_title24_deeganmove_250505.JPG
09:50
Why Deegan’s move on Davies was ‘understandable’
nbc_golf_pgaworksround1hls_250505.jpg
09:16
HLs: 2025 PGA Works Collegiate Championship, Rd. 1
nbc_pl_plupdate_250505.jpg
02:38
PL Update: Forest rescue point against Palace
nbc_pl_postgame_glasnerintv_250505.jpg
02:27
Glasner reflects on ‘intense’ draw with Forest
nbc_pl_postgame_ainasanto_250505.jpg
04:45
Aina, Nuno react to Forest’s draw with Palace
nbc_pl_cpnf_250505.jpg
11:01
Extended HLs: Palace v. Nottingham Forest MWK 35
nbc_pl_mw35allgoals_250505.jpg
14:15
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 35
nbc_pl_cpnf_postgame_250505.jpg
02:07
Forest’s Champions League hopes dealt major blow
nbc_pl_cpnf_murillogoal_250505.jpg
01:15
Murillo’s flick brings Forest level against Palace
nbc_pl_cpnfo_ezegoal_250505.jpg
04:26
Eze’s penalty gives Palace 1-0 lead over Forest
nbc_golf_tigerchampstour_250505.jpg
01:43
Champions Tour pres: We’ll be ready if Tiger joins
nbc_golf_roundtableryu_250505.jpg
11:12
Ryu gets ‘shot of confidence’ with bounceback win
nbc_roto_mattstafford_250505.jpg
01:18
How much longer will QB Stafford play for Rams?
nbc_golf_roundtable2_250505.jpg
08:37
Roundtable: Pace, Trump’s Open wish, grilling Lav
nbc_roto_waivertargets_250505.jpg
01:41
Add Orioles’ Mayo, Athletics’ Hoglund in fantasy
nbc_golf_roundtable1_250505.jpg
08:43
Roundtable: Scottie rout, Bryson wins, Spieth PGA?
nbc_roto_tankdellv2_250505.jpg
01:22
Fantasy implications of Dell likely missing season
nbc_pl_tacticsession_250505.jpg
03:16
Examining Chelsea’s superb counter-attack v. Reds