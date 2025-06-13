Hampton looks like 'total package' with Chargers

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Angels at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 13
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Reds at Tigers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 13
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Rory McIlroy begins second round of U.S. Open with two double bogeys in first three holes
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Casparius may get good ratios as Dodgers starter
Brewers trade Civale to White Sox for Vaughn
Burns reflects on 65 during Round 2 of U.S. Open
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Angels at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 13
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Reds at Tigers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 13
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Rory McIlroy begins second round of U.S. Open with two double bogeys in first three holes
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Casparius may get good ratios as Dodgers starter
Brewers trade Civale to White Sox for Vaughn
Burns reflects on 65 during Round 2 of U.S. Open
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Hampton looks like 'total package' with Chargers
June 13, 2025 01:33 PM
Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman labeled running back Omarion Hampton the "total package" and Kyle Dvorchak dives into why the rookie could be a low-end RB1 in 2025.
Related Videos
01:21
Aiyuk injury hints at early Jennings, Pearsall use
01:01
How Dobbins joining DEN affects Harvey in fantasy
01:09
Hill (wrist) participating in Dolphins minicamp
01:23
JSN lining up outside could hurt fantasy outlook
01:38
Maye ‘finding his stride’ in Patriots offense
01:27
Lawrence cleaning up footwork ahead of 2025 season
01:14
Bears TE Loveland may struggle for targets
01:16
Commanders’ McLaurin not reporting to OTAs
01:18
Chubb reportedly signing one-year deal with Texans
01:11
Where does Pittman stack up in Colts’ WR room?
01:22
Can Bateman be more than a deep-ball specialist?
01:10
Metcalf will benefit from Rodgers signing with PIT
01:12
Ward believes Ridley is a ‘Top 5' WR in the NFL
01:08
Swift is preparing for a heavy workload in 2025
03:47
How could Rodgers impact Steelers’ offense?
01:12
Richardson will miss minicamp with shoulder injury
01:07
Darnold solidified behind center for Seattle
01:08
Why Flowers is a potential ‘high-end’ WR2 in 2025
01:37
Questions remain about Etienne’s role on Jaguars
01:36
Smith a ‘top’ fantasy TE if he stays with Dolphins
01:39
Allen could be big part of Jets offense in 2025
01:20
Mooney will be more involved in Falcons offense
01:21
Can Packers RB Jacobs improve on 2024 season?
01:15
Why it makes sense to fade Stroud as a QB1 in 2025
01:38
Rams have made ‘positive progress’ with Williams
01:32
Pacheco ‘looks tremendous’ in Chiefs OTAs
01:14
Rice trending up with no limitations at OTAs
01:11
Report: Pearsall has worked extensively with Purdy
01:14
Nabers limited in team activities with toe injury
01:06
Lions will have more downfield throws under new OC
Latest Clips
01:28
Casparius may get good ratios as Dodgers starter
01:40
Brewers trade Civale to White Sox for Vaughn
01:23
Burns reflects on 65 during Round 2 of U.S. Open
01:27
Expectations for Angels’ Moore ahead of debut
01:38
Cook ‘fully participated’ in Bills’ minicamp
01:21
Seahawks’ Walker ‘should be fine’ by training camp
01:25
Senga placed on 15-day IL with hamstring injury
16:26
Thunder ‘could be in trouble’ without adjustments
10:43
Who’s to blame for Panthers’ Game 4 loss?
01:37
Target Gilgeous-Alexander’s player prop in Game 4
05:12
Oilers ‘thrive’ in overtime of Stanley Cup Finals
01:32
Misiorowski one to watch for NL Rookie of the Year
01:50
Can Fever snap Liberty’s unbeaten streak?
02:06
Gauff at +500 among Wimbledon champion favorites
01:18
Perez drills ace at Oakmont, chest bumps caddie
32:10
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 6
01:51
Favor under 6.5 games for NBA Finals
01:50
Finals MVP a ‘close call’ between Pacers stars
01:25
Morikawa’s goes long with approach on third hole
49
Hovland holes out for electric eagle at Oakmont
07:02
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
02:18
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’
05:58
Cowboys are ‘waiting too long’ to sign Parsons
08:24
Evaluating McDaniel’s future with Dolphins
08:32
Will Dolphins really change culture next season?
14:46
PFT Draft: NFL players we’d like to see return
09:51
Taylor addresses Stewart’s absence from minicamp
06:48
How does Stewart situation with CIN get solved?
13:14
Stewart, Bengals dispute is ‘disappointing’
09:16
Chamblee pinpoints Rory’s swing flaw in Round 1
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue