Detroit Tigers v Baltimore Orioles
Angels at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 13
San Francisco Giants v Detroit Tigers
Reds at Tigers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 13
PGA: U.S. Open - First Round
Rory McIlroy begins second round of U.S. Open with two double bogeys in first three holes

nbc_roto_casparius_250613.jpg
Casparius may get good ratios as Dodgers starter
nbc_roto_brewerssoxtrade_250613.jpg
Brewers trade Civale to White Sox for Vaughn
nbc_golf_samburnsrd2intv_250613.jpg
Burns reflects on 65 during Round 2 of U.S. Open

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Hampton looks like 'total package' with Chargers

June 13, 2025 01:33 PM
Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman labeled running back Omarion Hampton the "total package" and Kyle Dvorchak dives into why the rookie could be a low-end RB1 in 2025.

nbc_roto_aiyuk_250611.jpg
01:21
Aiyuk injury hints at early Jennings, Pearsall use
nbc_roto_dobbins_250611.jpg
01:01
How Dobbins joining DEN affects Harvey in fantasy
nbc_roto_hill_250611.jpg
01:09
Hill (wrist) participating in Dolphins minicamp
nbc_roto_jaxonsmithnjigba_250610.jpg
01:23
JSN lining up outside could hurt fantasy outlook
nbc_roto_drakemaye_250610.jpg
01:38
Maye ‘finding his stride’ in Patriots offense
trevorjaguarsliamfootwork.jpg
01:27
Lawrence cleaning up footwork ahead of 2025 season
nbc_roto_colstonloveland_v2_250609.jpg
01:14
Bears TE Loveland may struggle for targets
nbc_roto_mclaurin_v2_250609.jpg
01:16
Commanders’ McLaurin not reporting to OTAs
nbc_roto_chubb_v2_250609.jpg
01:18
Chubb reportedly signing one-year deal with Texans
pittman_site.jpg
01:11
Where does Pittman stack up in Colts’ WR room?
nbc_roto_bateman_250606.jpg
01:22
Can Bateman be more than a deep-ball specialist?
nbc_roto_metcalf_250606.jpg
01:10
Metcalf will benefit from Rodgers signing with PIT
nbc_roto_calvinridley_250605.jpg
01:12
Ward believes Ridley is a ‘Top 5' WR in the NFL
nbc_roto_swift_250605.jpg
01:08
Swift is preparing for a heavy workload in 2025
nbc_rfs_arodgersnews_250605.jpg
03:47
How could Rodgers impact Steelers’ offense?
nbc_roto_richardson_250605.jpg
01:12
Richardson will miss minicamp with shoulder injury
nbc_roto_darnold_250604.jpg
01:07
Darnold solidified behind center for Seattle
nbc_roto_zayflowers_250604.jpg
01:08
Why Flowers is a potential ‘high-end’ WR2 in 2025
nbc_roto_etienne_250603.jpg
01:37
Questions remain about Etienne’s role on Jaguars
nbc_roto_jonnu_250603.jpg
01:36
Smith a ‘top’ fantasy TE if he stays with Dolphins
nbc_roto_braelonallen_250603.jpg
01:39
Allen could be big part of Jets offense in 2025
nbc_roto_mooney_250602.jpg
01:20
Mooney will be more involved in Falcons offense
Josh_Jacobs.jpg
01:21
Can Packers RB Jacobs improve on 2024 season?
nbc_roto_stroud_250602.jpg
01:15
Why it makes sense to fade Stroud as a QB1 in 2025
nbc_roto_kyrenwilliams_250530.jpg
01:38
Rams have made ‘positive progress’ with Williams
nbc_roto_isiahpacheco_250530.jpg
01:32
Pacheco ‘looks tremendous’ in Chiefs OTAs
nbc_roto_rasheerice_250530.jpg
01:14
Rice trending up with no limitations at OTAs
nbc_roto_pearsall_250529.jpg
01:11
Report: Pearsall has worked extensively with Purdy
nbc_roto_nabers_250529.jpg
01:14
Nabers limited in team activities with toe injury
nbc_roto_lionsoc_250528.jpg
01:06
Lions will have more downfield throws under new OC

nbc_roto_casparius_250613.jpg
01:28
Casparius may get good ratios as Dodgers starter
nbc_roto_brewerssoxtrade_250613.jpg
01:40
Brewers trade Civale to White Sox for Vaughn
nbc_golf_samburnsrd2intv_250613.jpg
01:23
Burns reflects on 65 during Round 2 of U.S. Open
nbc_roto_christianmoore_250613.jpg
01:27
Expectations for Angels’ Moore ahead of debut
nbc_roto_cook_250613.jpg
01:38
Cook ‘fully participated’ in Bills’ minicamp
nbc_roto_walker_250613.jpg
01:21
Seahawks’ Walker ‘should be fine’ by training camp
nbc_roto_senga_250613.jpg
01:25
Senga placed on 15-day IL with hamstring injury
nbc_dps_timleglerinterview_250613.jpg
16:26
Thunder ‘could be in trouble’ without adjustments
nbc_dlb_game4recap_250613.jpg
10:43
Who’s to blame for Panthers’ Game 4 loss?
nbc_roto_shaioverunder_250613.jpg
01:37
Target Gilgeous-Alexander’s player prop in Game 4
nbc_dps_jack_michaels_nhl_250613.jpg
05:12
Oilers ‘thrive’ in overtime of Stanley Cup Finals
nbc_roto_nlrookie_250613.jpg
01:32
Misiorowski one to watch for NL Rookie of the Year
nbc_roto_wnba_250613.jpg
01:50
Can Fever snap Liberty’s unbeaten streak?
nbc_roto_wimbledon_250613.jpg
02:06
Gauff at +500 among Wimbledon champion favorites
nbc_golf_perezace_250613.jpg
01:18
Perez drills ace at Oakmont, chest bumps caddie
nbc_cyc_dauphinestage6hls_250613.jpg
32:10
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 6
nbc_roto_finalsoverunder_250613.jpg
01:51
Favor under 6.5 games for NBA Finals
rotofinalsmvphalisiakam_(1).jpg
01:50
Finals MVP a ‘close call’ between Pacers stars
nbc_golf_morikawabadluck_250613.jpg
01:25
Morikawa’s goes long with approach on third hole
nbc_golf_hovlandchipin_250613.jpg
49
Hovland holes out for electric eagle at Oakmont
nbc_pft_holley_review_book_250613.jpg
07:02
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_250613.jpg
02:18
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’
nbc_pft_micah_contract_negotiations_250613.jpg
05:58
Cowboys are ‘waiting too long’ to sign Parsons
nbc_pft_mcdaniel_chubb_dolphins_250613.jpg
08:24
Evaluating McDaniel’s future with Dolphins
nbc_pft_tua_dolphins_culture_250613.jpg
08:32
Will Dolphins really change culture next season?
nbc_pft_retiredplayersdiscussion_250613.jpg
14:46
PFT Draft: NFL players we’d like to see return
nbc_pft_zactaylorsound_250613.jpg
09:51
Taylor addresses Stewart’s absence from minicamp
nbc_pft_shemarstewartsoundpt2_250613.jpg
06:48
How does Stewart situation with CIN get solved?
nbc_pft_shemarstewartdispute_250613.jpg
13:14
Stewart, Bengals dispute is ‘disappointing’
nbc_golf_rory_250612.jpg
09:16
Chamblee pinpoints Rory’s swing flaw in Round 1