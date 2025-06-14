 Skip navigation
Syndication: Beaver County Times
Amid the Oakmont calamity, Sam Burns leads midway through U.S. Open
PGA: U.S. Open - Second Round
Phil Mickelson’s U.S. Open career likely ends with final bit of heartbreak
2025 U.S. OPEN - Round Two
After ‘stupidest’ penalty, Shane Lowry among those to miss cut at U.S. Open

nbc_golf_oakmont_250613.jpg
Expect lower scores as Oakmont softens for weekend
nbc_golf_adamscott_250613.jpg
70-70 ‘out of left field,’ but could Scott win?
nbc_golf_sales_bairdbestmoments_250613.jpg
U.S. Open Rd. 2 best moments: Burns, Hovland shock

Marlins reportedly secure multiyear deal to again host Caribbean Series

  
Published June 13, 2025 10:40 PM

MIAMI — The Caribbean Series will return to the Miami Marlins’ loanDepot park after the team reached a multiyear agreement with the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The deal will allow the Marlins, who hosted the Caribbean Series in 2024, to host three more editions of the winter league champions tournament beginning in 2028, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team has not made a formal announcement.

ESPN first reported the news.

The Marlins had already secured the 2028 edition of the tournament after bringing record numbers to Miami in 2024 — the first time the Caribbean Series was held at a major league ballpark. The future years are not yet set.

A crowd of 36,677 watched Venezuela beat the Dominican Republic in the championship at loanDepot park — the largest crowd ever for a Caribbean Series game and a higher attendance than the 2023 World Baseball Classic championship game (36,098) between the United States and Shohei Ohtani’s Japan club held at the same venue.

Before returning to Miami, the Caribbean Series will be held in Caracas, Venezuela, in 2026 and Hermosillo, Mexico, in 2027.