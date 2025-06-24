Nationals at Padres Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 24

It’s Tuesday, June 24 and the Nationals (33-46) are in San Diego to take on the Padres (42-36). Trevor Williams is slated to take the mound for Washington against Ryan Bergert for San Diego.

The Nationals won a high-scoring 10-6 shootout over the Padres in game one. James Wood had a big game for the Nationals. He went 3-5 with four RBI and a home run.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Nationals at Padres

Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: Petco Park

City: San Diego, CA

Network/Streaming: Padres Television Network, MASN 2

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Nationals at the Padres

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Nationals (+140), Padres (-166)

Spread: Padres -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Nationals at Padres

Pitching matchup for June 24, 2025: Trevor Williams vs. Ryan Bergert

Nationals: Trevor Williams, (3-8, 5.55 ERA)

Last outing (Colorado Rockies, 6/19): 5.1 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Padres: Ryan Bergert, (1-0, 1.88 ERA)

Last outing (Los Angeles Dodgers, 6/19): 4.2 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries, and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions, and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nationals at Padres

After winning the series opener at home, the Padres have a 5-2 record in game 2 this season

6 of the Padres’ last 7 home matchups with the Nationals have gone over the Total

The Nationals have covered in 4 of their last 5 road games but they are profiting 2.61 units

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline, and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Nationals and the Padres

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread, and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information, and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Nationals and the Padres:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Diego Padres on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: