Mariners at Twins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 24

It’s Tuesday, June 24 and the Mariners (40-37) are in Minneapolis to take on the Twins (37-41). Luis Castillo is slated to take the mound for Seattle against Chris Paddack for Minnesota.

The talk of the MLB is all about Cal Raleigh. He became the third catcher in MLB history to score eight runs in a three-game series.

Raleigh has 31 homers already. His 31 homers are the third most before the All-Star Break in Mariners history. Only behind Ken Griffey Jr, who had 35 and 33 home runs.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Mariners at Twins

Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Target Field

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: Twins.TV, ROOTNW

Odds for the Mariners at the Twins

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Mariners (-105), Twins (-114)

Spread: Twins 1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mariners at Twins

Pitching matchup for June 24, 2025: Luis Castillo vs. Chris Paddack

Mariners: Luis Castillo, (4-5, 3.38 ERA)

Last outing (Boston Red Sox, 6/18): 6.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Twins: Chris Paddack, (3-6, 4.48 ERA)

Last outing (Cincinnati Reds, 6/19): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mariners at Twins

The Mariners have won seven of their last 10 games

Each of the Mariners’ last four games at the Twins have gone over the Total

The Twins have failed to cover the Run Line in five of their last six games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mariners and the Twins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Seattle Mariners on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Seattle Mariners at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

