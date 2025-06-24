 Skip navigation
Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot has surgery to repair torn ACL in right knee

  
Published June 24, 2025 07:38 PM

CHICAGO — Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot underwent surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee, the team announced on Tuesday.

Vandersloot suffered the season-ending injury in Chicago’s 79-52 loss to Indiana on June 7. She had the operation at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

A five-time All-Star, Vandersloot averaged 10.6 points and 5.3 assists in seven games.

The 5-foot-8 point guard was selected by the Sky with the third overall pick in the 2011 WNBA draft and helped lead them to the championship in 2021. She spent the previous two seasons in New York and helped the Liberty win the WNBA title last year before returning to Chicago this season.

The Sky were 11th in the league at 3-10 entering their game against the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday.