Who's to blame for Panthers' Game 4 loss?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
‘By no means’ is Scottie Scheffler out of contention after 73-71 start at U.S. Open
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Angels at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 13
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Reds at Tigers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 13
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top Clips
Casparius may get good ratios as Dodgers starter
Brewers trade Civale to White Sox for Vaughn
Burns reflects on 65 during Round 2 of U.S. Open
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
‘By no means’ is Scottie Scheffler out of contention after 73-71 start at U.S. Open
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Angels at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 13
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Reds at Tigers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 13
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top Clips
Casparius may get good ratios as Dodgers starter
Brewers trade Civale to White Sox for Vaughn
Burns reflects on 65 during Round 2 of U.S. Open
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Who's to blame for Panthers' Game 4 loss?
June 13, 2025 01:13 PM
The Dan Le Batard Show recaps Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, where the studio believes there were several factors that contributed to the Florida Panthers' collapse.
Related Videos
07:56
Will NIL lead to players becoming ‘commodities’?
03:21
Unpacking McDaniel’s comments on Dolphins’ culture
05:11
Is Stanley Cup Final Game 4 must-win for Panthers?
02:26
Is Scheffler’s dominance good for game of golf?
02:08
McDavid, Draisaitl, Oilers struggling vs. Panthers
10:36
Is Rodgers a better option than Rudolph in PIT?
08:51
French Open featured ‘incredible champions’
10:39
Can Panthers handle the ‘weight’ of Oilers?
10:30
Was Pacers’ Game 1 victory over Thunder a fluke?
10:19
Why Panthers Game 1 loss to Oilers was ‘crushing’
10:33
Samson: Dolan made decision to fire Thibodeau
11:31
Analyzing Giannis’ potential fit with NYK, Raptors
08:29
Does Brunson or Towns deserve more blame for loss?
08:35
How do NYK change fortune after ECF elimination?
03:15
Bradshaw not a fan of Rodgers to Steelers idea
23:05
Kurkjian talks modern MLB trends and analytics
36:25
How Thunder are set up for sustained success
08:45
Haliburton’s triple-double mimics a ‘perfect game’
06:40
Brunson has been a ‘liability’ against Pacers
13:08
Palou reflects on ‘crazy’ Indianapolis 500 win
07:59
Pacers, Thunder shared similar paths to success
08:38
Will NFL players want to play LA28 flag football?
03:27
International Super Bowl would require huge ‘lift’
07:02
Panthers’ depth shines in Game 1 vs. Hurricanes
09:25
Gilgeous-Alexander ‘destroyed’ Wolves in Game 1
04:31
Unpacking media coverage of Clark, Reese rivalry
02:29
Pacers’ legend Miller looms over series vs. Knicks
10:30
New York is rallying behind ‘lovable’ Knicks
06:55
Panthers make history with dominant Game 7 win
07:54
Celtics without Tatum are still a threat
Latest Clips
01:28
Casparius may get good ratios as Dodgers starter
01:40
Brewers trade Civale to White Sox for Vaughn
01:23
Burns reflects on 65 during Round 2 of U.S. Open
01:27
Expectations for Angels’ Moore ahead of debut
01:10
Hampton looks like ‘total package’ with Chargers
01:38
Cook ‘fully participated’ in Bills’ minicamp
01:21
Seahawks’ Walker ‘should be fine’ by training camp
01:25
Senga placed on 15-day IL with hamstring injury
16:26
Thunder ‘could be in trouble’ without adjustments
01:37
Target Gilgeous-Alexander’s player prop in Game 4
05:12
Oilers ‘thrive’ in overtime of Stanley Cup Finals
01:32
Misiorowski one to watch for NL Rookie of the Year
01:50
Can Fever snap Liberty’s unbeaten streak?
02:06
Gauff at +500 among Wimbledon champion favorites
01:18
Perez drills ace at Oakmont, chest bumps caddie
32:10
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 6
01:51
Favor under 6.5 games for NBA Finals
01:50
Finals MVP a ‘close call’ between Pacers stars
01:25
Morikawa’s goes long with approach on third hole
49
Hovland holes out for electric eagle at Oakmont
07:02
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
02:18
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’
05:58
Cowboys are ‘waiting too long’ to sign Parsons
08:24
Evaluating McDaniel’s future with Dolphins
08:32
Will Dolphins really change culture next season?
14:46
PFT Draft: NFL players we’d like to see return
09:51
Taylor addresses Stewart’s absence from minicamp
06:48
How does Stewart situation with CIN get solved?
13:14
Stewart, Bengals dispute is ‘disappointing’
09:16
Chamblee pinpoints Rory’s swing flaw in Round 1
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue