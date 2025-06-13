 Skip navigation
Top News

PGA: U.S. Open - Second Round
‘By no means’ is Scottie Scheffler out of contention after 73-71 start at U.S. Open
Detroit Tigers v Baltimore Orioles
Angels at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 13
San Francisco Giants v Detroit Tigers
Reds at Tigers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 13

Top Clips

nbc_roto_casparius_250613.jpg
Casparius may get good ratios as Dodgers starter
nbc_roto_brewerssoxtrade_250613.jpg
Brewers trade Civale to White Sox for Vaughn
nbc_golf_samburnsrd2intv_250613.jpg
Burns reflects on 65 during Round 2 of U.S. Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Who's to blame for Panthers' Game 4 loss?

June 13, 2025 01:13 PM
The Dan Le Batard Show recaps Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, where the studio believes there were several factors that contributed to the Florida Panthers' collapse.

nbc_dlb_newgenerationofsports_240612.jpg
07:56
Will NIL lead to players becoming ‘commodities’?
nbc_dlb_tuamcdanieldiscussion_250612.jpg
03:21
Unpacking McDaniel’s comments on Dolphins’ culture
nbc_dlb_panthersoilerssieriestalk_250612.jpg
05:11
Is Stanley Cup Final Game 4 must-win for Panthers?
nbc_dlb_usopen_250611.jpg
02:26
Is Scheffler’s dominance good for game of golf?
nbc_dlb_oilersstruggles_250610.jpg
02:08
McDavid, Draisaitl, Oilers struggling vs. Panthers
nbc_dlp_rodgersteelersreax_250609.jpg
10:36
Is Rodgers a better option than Rudolph in PIT?
nbc_dlb_tennischampionshipsreax_250609.jpg
08:51
French Open featured ‘incredible champions’
nbc_dls_floridapantherstalk_250609.jpg
10:39
Can Panthers handle the ‘weight’ of Oilers?
nbc_dlb_nbafinalsreax_250606.jpg
10:30
Was Pacers’ Game 1 victory over Thunder a fluke?
nbc_dls_stanleycupgame1_250605.jpg
10:19
Why Panthers Game 1 loss to Oilers was ‘crushing’
nbc_dlb_thibsreax_250604.jpg
10:33
Samson: Dolan made decision to fire Thibodeau
nbc_dlb_giannislandingspot_250603.jpg
11:31
Analyzing Giannis’ potential fit with NYK, Raptors
nbc_dlb_knicksseason_250603.jpg
08:29
Does Brunson or Towns deserve more blame for loss?
nbc_dls_knicks_250602.jpg
08:35
How do NYK change fortune after ECF elimination?
nbc_dls_aaronrodgers_250529.jpg
03:15
Bradshaw not a fan of Rodgers to Steelers idea
nbc_dls_timkurkjianinterview_250529.jpg
23:05
Kurkjian talks modern MLB trends and analytics
DLSThunder.jpg
36:25
How Thunder are set up for sustained success
nbc_dlb_pacersandhaliburton_250528.jpg
08:45
Haliburton’s triple-double mimics a ‘perfect game’
nbc_dlb_ecfgm4reax_250528.jpg
06:40
Brunson has been a ‘liability’ against Pacers
nbc_dls_alex_indycar_250527.jpg
13:08
Palou reflects on ‘crazy’ Indianapolis 500 win
nbc_dlb_thunderpacersdisc_250523.jpg
07:59
Pacers, Thunder shared similar paths to success
nbc_dlb_nflflagfootballdisc_250523.jpg
08:38
Will NFL players want to play LA28 flag football?
nbc_dls_internationalsuperbowl_250521.jpg
03:27
International Super Bowl would require huge ‘lift’
nbc_dls_panthershurricanes_250521.jpg
07:02
Panthers’ depth shines in Game 1 vs. Hurricanes
nbc_dls_thunderwolves_250521.jpg
09:25
Gilgeous-Alexander ‘destroyed’ Wolves in Game 1
nbc_dls_angelreesecaitlinclark_250520.jpg
04:31
Unpacking media coverage of Clark, Reese rivalry
nbc_dlb_reggiemiller_250519.jpg
02:29
Pacers’ legend Miller looms over series vs. Knicks
nbc_dlb_nbachampion_250519.jpg
10:30
New York is rallying behind ‘lovable’ Knicks
nbc_dlb_panthersmapleleafsgame7_250519.jpg
06:55
Panthers make history with dominant Game 7 win
nbc_dls_playofftalk_250515.jpg
07:54
Celtics without Tatum are still a threat

nbc_roto_casparius_250613.jpg
01:28
Casparius may get good ratios as Dodgers starter
nbc_roto_brewerssoxtrade_250613.jpg
01:40
Brewers trade Civale to White Sox for Vaughn
nbc_golf_samburnsrd2intv_250613.jpg
01:23
Burns reflects on 65 during Round 2 of U.S. Open
nbc_roto_christianmoore_250613.jpg
01:27
Expectations for Angels’ Moore ahead of debut
nbc_roto_hampton_250613.jpg
01:10
Hampton looks like ‘total package’ with Chargers
nbc_roto_cook_250613.jpg
01:38
Cook ‘fully participated’ in Bills’ minicamp
nbc_roto_walker_250613.jpg
01:21
Seahawks’ Walker ‘should be fine’ by training camp
nbc_roto_senga_250613.jpg
01:25
Senga placed on 15-day IL with hamstring injury
nbc_dps_timleglerinterview_250613.jpg
16:26
Thunder ‘could be in trouble’ without adjustments
nbc_roto_shaioverunder_250613.jpg
01:37
Target Gilgeous-Alexander’s player prop in Game 4
nbc_dps_jack_michaels_nhl_250613.jpg
05:12
Oilers ‘thrive’ in overtime of Stanley Cup Finals
nbc_roto_nlrookie_250613.jpg
01:32
Misiorowski one to watch for NL Rookie of the Year
nbc_roto_wnba_250613.jpg
01:50
Can Fever snap Liberty’s unbeaten streak?
nbc_roto_wimbledon_250613.jpg
02:06
Gauff at +500 among Wimbledon champion favorites
nbc_golf_perezace_250613.jpg
01:18
Perez drills ace at Oakmont, chest bumps caddie
nbc_cyc_dauphinestage6hls_250613.jpg
32:10
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 6
nbc_roto_finalsoverunder_250613.jpg
01:51
Favor under 6.5 games for NBA Finals
rotofinalsmvphalisiakam_(1).jpg
01:50
Finals MVP a ‘close call’ between Pacers stars
nbc_golf_morikawabadluck_250613.jpg
01:25
Morikawa’s goes long with approach on third hole
nbc_golf_hovlandchipin_250613.jpg
49
Hovland holes out for electric eagle at Oakmont
nbc_pft_holley_review_book_250613.jpg
07:02
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_250613.jpg
02:18
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’
nbc_pft_micah_contract_negotiations_250613.jpg
05:58
Cowboys are ‘waiting too long’ to sign Parsons
nbc_pft_mcdaniel_chubb_dolphins_250613.jpg
08:24
Evaluating McDaniel’s future with Dolphins
nbc_pft_tua_dolphins_culture_250613.jpg
08:32
Will Dolphins really change culture next season?
nbc_pft_retiredplayersdiscussion_250613.jpg
14:46
PFT Draft: NFL players we’d like to see return
nbc_pft_zactaylorsound_250613.jpg
09:51
Taylor addresses Stewart’s absence from minicamp
nbc_pft_shemarstewartsoundpt2_250613.jpg
06:48
How does Stewart situation with CIN get solved?
nbc_pft_shemarstewartdispute_250613.jpg
13:14
Stewart, Bengals dispute is ‘disappointing’
nbc_golf_rory_250612.jpg
09:16
Chamblee pinpoints Rory’s swing flaw in Round 1