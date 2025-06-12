Knicks have 'no plan' to replace Thibodeau

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Washington Nationals at New York Mets
Mets lefty David Peterson pitches his first 9-inning complete game since college in 2017
MLB: Washington Nationals at New York Mets
Mets lefty David Peterson pitches his first nine-inning complete game since college in 2017
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers
Panthers can move to the verge of winning the Stanley Cup again if they beat the Oilers in Game 4

Top Clips

nbc_dps_mikebreen_250612.jpg
Breen: Knicks have ‘no need’ to rush coach search
nbc_golf_lowrypar_250612.jpg
Lowry rescues par despite struggles with rough
nbc_dps_pacersthundergame3v2_250612.jpg
OKC can still ‘tire out’ IND despite 2-1 deficit

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Washington Nationals at New York Mets
Mets lefty David Peterson pitches his first 9-inning complete game since college in 2017
MLB: Washington Nationals at New York Mets
Mets lefty David Peterson pitches his first nine-inning complete game since college in 2017
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers
Panthers can move to the verge of winning the Stanley Cup again if they beat the Oilers in Game 4

Top Clips

nbc_dps_mikebreen_250612.jpg
Breen: Knicks have ‘no need’ to rush coach search
nbc_golf_lowrypar_250612.jpg
Lowry rescues par despite struggles with rough
nbc_dps_pacersthundergame3v2_250612.jpg
OKC can still ‘tire out’ IND despite 2-1 deficit

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Knicks have 'no plan' to replace Thibodeau

June 12, 2025 09:16 AM
The Dan Patrick Show discusses the New York Knicks' struggle to find a replacement option for former head coach Tom Thibodeau after being denied interview requests for several candidates.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_mikebreen_250612.jpg
12:50
Breen: Knicks have ‘no need’ to rush coach search
nbc_dps_pacersthundergame3v2_250612.jpg
06:53
OKC can still ‘tire out’ IND despite 2-1 deficit
nbc_dps_adamsilverinterview_250611.jpg
16:44
Silver: Jordan ‘ready’ for NBA on NBC role
nbc_dps_chrissimmsinterview_250611.jpg
14:04
Inside Simms’ QB rankings: ‘A special four’ lead
nbc_dps_brandelchambleeinterview_250611.jpg
14:24
Has Scheffler reached Tiger’s level of dominance?
nbc_dps_thibodeau_250611.jpg
03:52
Thibodeau ‘taking the high road’ after Knicks exit
lakers_mpx.jpg
10:08
Social media age distorts LeBron’s impact, legacy
nbc_dps_chrisrussointerview_250610.jpg
19:12
French Open Final among 2025’s best sport moments
nbc_dps_rayalleninterview_250610.jpg
15:55
Allen: Look out if Giannis ends up with Knicks
nbc_dps_lebronjordan_250610.jpg
07:54
LeBron has ‘embraced’ hype throughout NBA career
nbc_dps_paulfinebauminterview_250609.jpg
10:51
NCAA settlement is ‘only going to help the rich’
nbc_dps_pacersthundergame2recap_250609.jpg
05:07
OKC’s Game 2 win ‘emblematic’ of its strengths
nbc_dps_michaelcageinterview_250609.jpg
12:40
OKC had ‘total team effort’ in Game 2 vs. Pacers
nbc_dps_nbatradetalkv2_250609.jpg
06:07
Assessing the NBA futures of Kidd, Giannis
nbc_dps_schefflerusopen_250609.jpg
06:04
U.S. Open is Scheffler’s championship ‘to lose’
nbc_dps_frenchopenreax_250609.jpg
01:10
Alcaraz was ‘all in’ to win French Open final
nbc_dps_channingfryeinterview_250606.jpg
18:40
Frye: Love should make Basketball Hall of Fame
nbc_dps_dponaaronrodgers_250606.jpg
08:25
How much better does Rodgers make Steelers?
nbc_dps_albertbreer_250606.jpg
13:22
Steelers’ Rodgers signing a ‘swing for the fences’
nbc_dps_pacersbeatthunder_250606.jpg
11:15
Patrick: Thunder had ‘no urgency’ to seal Game 1
nbc_dps_timmacmahoninterview_250605.jpg
16:39
Was Dolan or Rose behind Thibodeau’s firing?
nbc_dps_dpnbafinalspreview_250605.jpg
08:26
Pacers must ‘put a little doubt’ into Thunder
nbc_dps_corriganintv_250605.jpg
08:39
Are the Rockies a ‘historically’ bad MLB team?
nbc_dps_nbareax_250605.jpg
09:50
What USA vs. World ASG format would mean for NBA
tommyt.jpg
13:40
Horry: Knicks firing Thibodeau was shocking
nbc_dps_johnbuccigross_250604.jpg
09:13
Oilers in ‘do-or-die’ scenario against Panthers
nbc_dps_vincentgoodwill_250604.jpg
18:49
Will NYK keep an ‘open mind’ in head coach search?
nbc_dps_thibodeaufiring_250604.jpg
15:11
Knicks up the pressure by firing Thibodeau
nbc_dps_philperryinterview_250603.jpg
11:57
What’s next for Diggs and the Patriots?
nbc_dps_derrickhenryinterview_250603.jpg
11:30
Henry makes deal with Dan Patrick for 2,000 yards

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_lowrypar_250612.jpg
01:01
Lowry rescues par despite struggles with rough
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250612.jpg
04:27
Unpacking Richardson’s ‘concerning’ offseason
nbc_pft_pftdraft_250612.jpg
14:01
PFT Draft: Top training camp storylines
nbc_pft_simmstop10qbs_250612.jpg
04:17
Simms explains why Mahomes isn’t his No. 1 QB
nbc_pft_davanteadamsla_250612.jpg
06:36
Adams: Joining Rams was ‘what I needed’
nbc_pft_travishunterbtj_250612.jpg
10:30
Hunter, Thomas Jr. can be a ‘special’ combination
nbc_pft_jarrianjonesmadden_250612.jpg
07:01
Jones reacts to Barkley hurdle on Madden cover
nbc_golf_rorydrive_250612.jpg
01:02
Rory drives his longest tee shot of ’25 at Oakmont
nbc_pft_rodgersleadership_250612.jpg
09:29
Rodgers looking to be a ‘servant leader’ with PIT
nbc_pft_metcalfonrodgers_250612.jpg
13:51
Evaluating potential of Rodgers-Metcalf connection
nbc_pft_smithrodgersmetcalf_250612.jpg
08:55
Steelers still need another offensive weapon
nbc_golf_moldovaneagle_250612.jpg
01:11
Moldovan holes out from 189 yards for eagle
nbc_golf_rollback_250611.jpg
08:44
Golf ball rollback process in a ‘nervous moment’
nbc_golf_wagnereighthhole_250611.jpg
05:00
Wagner tries to conquer Oakmont’s long par-3 8th
nbc_golf_toddlewisoakmont_250611.jpg
04:41
Oakmont’s clubhouse is a mini golf hall of fame
nbc_golf_backninev2_250611.jpg
14:20
Oakmont’s back 9 appears to be a challenging end
nbc_nas_suarezmexico_250611.jpg
02:22
Suárez excited ‘to live the moment’ in Mexico City
nbc_golf_frontnine_250611.jpg
08:57
Oakmont front 9 greets golfers with a ‘roundhouse’
nbc_golf_wagnerrough_250611.jpg
05:45
Wagner attempts to solve Oakmont’s thick rough
nbc_golf_gcpodschefflervsfield_250611.jpg
05:59
Oakmont may bring out the artist in Scheffler
nbc_cbb_stjoesflemingcomp_250611.jpg
02:36
HLs: Fleming’s top moments from Saint Joe’s season
reese_new_thumbnail.jpg
01:07
Reese reflects on BET Award, teammates’ support
nbc_wnba_reeseatkins_250611.jpg
01:48
Reese’s ‘crown is heavy,’ Atkins defends teammate
nbc_golf_livefrom_tiricoandhicks_v2_250611.jpg
22:54
Celebrating Tiger’s 2000 U.S. Open triumph
nbc_dlb_usopen_250611.jpg
02:26
Is Scheffler’s dominance good for game of golf?
nbc_roto_aiyuk_250611.jpg
01:21
Aiyuk injury hints at early Jennings, Pearsall use
nbc_roto_chapman_250611.mxf.jpg
01:24
Inside the fantasy impact of Chapman’s injury
nbc_roto_misiorowski_250611.jpg
01:26
Move quickly to add Brewers’ Misiorowski
nbc_roto_ohtani_250611.jpg
01:41
Ohtani could return to mound before All-Star break
nbc_roto_mullinswestburg_250611.jpg
01:24
What returns for Mullins, Westburg mean in fantasy