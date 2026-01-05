Breaking down NFL HC landscape after Black Monday

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Miami – CFP Semifinal prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
Eric Froton
,
+1 More
Eric Froton
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
How to watch Lindsey Vonn in FIS Alpine skiing World Cup in Zauchensee
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
How to watch 2026 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Bears’ Loveland a rapid fantasy TE riser for 2026
Stefanski makes ‘a lot of sense’ for Giants, Dart
Eagles, Jags, Seahawks lead NFL playoff futures
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Miami – CFP Semifinal prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
Eric Froton
,
+1 More
Eric Froton
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
How to watch Lindsey Vonn in FIS Alpine skiing World Cup in Zauchensee
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
How to watch 2026 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Bears’ Loveland a rapid fantasy TE riser for 2026
Stefanski makes ‘a lot of sense’ for Giants, Dart
Eagles, Jags, Seahawks lead NFL playoff futures
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Breaking down NFL HC landscape after Black Monday
January 5, 2026 11:53 AM
Albert Breer shares his thoughts on the head coach firings across the NFL, shares John Harbaugh's job security and more.
Related Videos
12:28
Danielson: Good is outweighing bad as CFB evolves
05:17
CFP is ‘wide-open’ after quarterfinal round
03:49
Stefanski not the reason Browns have struggled
14:54
Garrett: Weather ‘certainly’ affects games, teams
21:16
Miller: ‘Emotions are building up’ for Warriors
10:29
Jaguars impress in double-digit win vs. Broncos
14:44
Jaguars QB Lawrence playing his best football
13:29
Burleson breaks down NFL catch rule
05:12
Lions ‘getting further and further away’
06:36
Neuheisel’s (musical) CFP message? ‘Let Them Play’
12:54
Riddick: Win over Rams ‘turning point’ for Darnold
06:59
Leaf on Tua benching, what went wrong for Dolphins
04:59
What’s wrong with Burrow and Bengals’ offense?
03:25
Tua was ‘the weak link’ in Miami’s offense
17:41
Irwin: Chiefs must start retooling around Mahomes
01:46
Irvin gives 2025 Cowboys a failing grade
15:26
RGIII: Parsons, Mahomes should sit out next season
11:30
Dolphins benching Tua was surprising to Gonzalez
17:15
Miller would be ‘shocked’ if NYK didn’t win East
14:03
Patrick: Tua not a starter ‘until further notice’
12:36
Does Tomlin survive another first-round loss?
12:35
Harbaugh on ACL injuries, Chiefs, Moore, and more
11:50
Thomas: Nobody can block Garrett consistently
13:28
Week 15 recap: KC eliminated, Rivers returns
17:58
Wright: Chiefs ‘deserve’ to miss playoffs
06:35
ATL showed ‘what they could be’ in win vs. TB
06:22
Indiana’s Mendoza ‘best story of the year’ in CFB
13:28
LeBron ‘knows’ when to be a team player for Lakers
17:30
‘Legit’ Jaguars not being talked about enough
11:07
Michigan must move ‘fast’ to find new head coach
Latest Clips
03:51
Bears’ Loveland a rapid fantasy TE riser for 2026
02:55
Stefanski makes ‘a lot of sense’ for Giants, Dart
02:27
Eagles, Jags, Seahawks lead NFL playoff futures
05:00
Dart ‘fantastic’ as rookie despite Giants’ issues
02:29
Stevenson ‘not going away’ in Patriots’ backfield
03:50
Where Rams’ Stafford, Pats’ Maye sit in MVP race
04:44
Gobert again a top-line NBA defender, DPOY option
09:55
Suns are defying expectations with playoff spot
05:06
Why didn’t Cardinals fire Gannon during season?
04:42
What does Taylor’s return mean for Burrow?
01:33
Giants sticking with Schoen as general manager
09:18
Brown balling for Celtics with Tatum out
05:46
Wilson reveals he had undisclosed hamstring tear
07:01
Carroll ‘had to go’ after disastrous season
04:51
Buy or sell Cardinals’ Wilson in fantasy for 2026?
04:48
Warriors’ Curry among best bets for NBA Monday
10:00
76ers are a real contender in Eastern conference
03:33
Henry’s longevity is ‘completely unprecedented’
08:36
Does the NBA’s 65-game rule need to be changed?
06:57
Gainwell ‘has to be’ on 2026 fantasy radars
01:38
Give me the headlines: ‘Myles-Stone’
02:31
Will Stefanski get another head coaching job?
01:18
Simms ‘not surprised’ that Raiders fired Carroll
01:26
Seahawks, Rams, Eagles lead odds to win NFC
02:19
Analyzing odds to win AFC Championship
01:53
Lean on the over for total points in GSW vs. LAC
01:47
Best bets for Knicks vs. Pistons
01:50
Bears have enough edges to be the bet vs. Packers
01:46
Rams have too many points on the road vs. Panthers
02:43
Sack record caps ‘phenomenal year’ for Garrett
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue