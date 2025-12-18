 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Tua was 'the weak link' in Miami's offense

December 18, 2025 01:53 PM
Dan Patrick reacts to Mike McDaniel's comments on what went wrong for Tua Tagovailoa after officially benching the sixth-year QB and what the future holds for both sides.

nbc_dps_dponjoeburrow_251218.jpg
04:59
What’s wrong with Burrow and Bengals’ offense?
nbc_dps_michaelirvininterview_251218.jpg
17:41
Irwin: Chiefs must start retooling around Mahomes
nbc_dps_cowboysgrade_251218.jpg
01:46
Irvin gives 2025 Cowboys a failing grade
nbc_dps_robertgriffiniiiinterview_251217.jpg
15:26
RGIII: Parsons, Mahomes should sit out next season
nbc_dps_tonygonzalezinterview_251217.jpg
11:30
Dolphins benching Tua was surprising to Gonzalez
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251217.jpg
17:15
Miller would be ‘shocked’ if NYK didn’t win East
tua.jpg
14:03
Patrick: Tua not a starter ‘until further notice’
nbc_dps_mikegolicsrinterview_251216.jpg
12:36
Does Tomlin survive another first-round loss?
nbc_dps_jimharbaughinterview_251216.jpg
12:35
Harbaugh on ACL injuries, Chiefs, Moore, and more
nbc_dps_joethomasinterview_251216.jpg
11:50
Thomas: Nobody can block Garrett consistently
nbc_dps_nflweek15recap_251215.jpg
13:28
Week 15 recap: KC eliminated, Rivers returns
nbc_dps_nickwright_241215.jpg
17:58
Wright: Chiefs ‘deserve’ to miss playoffs
nbc_dps_falconsbuccaneersrecap_251212.jpg
06:35
ATL showed ‘what they could be’ in win vs. TB
nbc_dps_heismanandcfb_251212.jpg
06:22
Indiana’s Mendoza ‘best story of the year’ in CFB
nbc_dps_shaqinterview_251212.jpg
13:28
LeBron ‘knows’ when to be a team player for Lakers
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_251212.jpg
17:30
‘Legit’ Jaguars not being talked about enough
nbc_dps_dponsherronemoore_251211.jpg
11:07
Michigan must move ‘fast’ to find new head coach
nbc_dps_tonygarciainterview_251211.jpg
07:56
Michigan’s situation with Moore ‘evolved rapidly’
nbc_dps_robgronkowskiinterview_251211.jpg
10:33
Gronkowski is excited to host LA Bowl
SherroneMooreDPS12-11Wetzel.jpg
15:37
What’s next for Michigan after Moore firing?
nbc_dps_paulfinebaum_251210.jpg
10:46
Finebaum on ND’s CFP snub, Kiffin’s move to LSU
nbc_dps_dominiquefoxworth_251210.jpg
12:29
Foxworth: Packers, Rams are ‘Super Bowl caliber’
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_251209.jpg
14:42
Colts bringing in Rivers at QB seems desperate
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251209.jpg
18:02
Miller did not expect Lakers to be ‘this good’
nbc_dps_salpaolantoniointerview_251209.jpg
11:48
Eagles in ‘survival mode’ after loss to Chargers
nbc_dps_chrissimmsinterview_251208.jpg
16:46
Simms’ Week 14 takeaways: Chiefs, Allen, Tomlin
nbc_dps_dponnotredame_251208.jpg
08:06
Notre Dame’s CFP snub ‘doesn’t pass the eye test’
nbc_dps_rickneuheisel_251208.jpg
09:16
Notre Dame not playing in bowl game ‘bad for CFB’
nbc_dps_petebevacqua_251208.jpg
13:35
Notre Dame ‘frustrated’ by CFP selection process
pickensdpsvideo.jpg
14:56
Tucker ‘scared to death’ to sign Pickens long-term

Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_rbhatev3_251218.jpg
06:41
Expect Jeanty to continue struggles vs. Texans
moore_thumb.jpg
02:47
Highlights: Moore was a ‘special weapon’ in 2025
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251218.jpg
02:45
Best bets for Week 16 Thursday Night Football
nbc_nba_enjoy_blindstats_251218.jpg
09:49
NBA blind stat lines: Powell, Quickley, Robinson
nbc_ffhh_qblovelist_2512.jpg
05:49
Brissett producing in high-volume pass attack
nbc_nbc_enjoy_easternallstars_251218.jpg
09:51
NBA All-Star roster build: Eastern Conference
nbc_ffhh_qbhatelist_2512.jpg
01:58
Stafford faces tough SEA defense on short week
nbc_nba_enjoy_dkpick6_251218.jpg
04:48
George becoming ‘explosive’ scorer for Jazz
nbc_nba_enjoy_allstarballot_251218.jpg
09:57
NBA All-Star roster build: Western Conference
nbc_ffhh_hatepcs_251218.jpg
07:01
QB change hurts Waddle in fantasy for Week 16
nbc_pst_avlmu_251218.jpg
12:01
Aston Villa can keep momentum going v. Man United
nbc_pst_festivepredictions_251218.jpg
09:27
PL title race heats up during festive fixtures
nbc_pst_evears_251218.jpg
09:40
Can Everton make most of Arsenal’s injury woes?
nbc_ffhh_lovepcs_251218.jpg
12:31
Williams showing full capabilities in recent weeks
nbc_pst_totliv_251218.jpg
11:44
LIV have ‘too many good players’ to not win v. TOT
nbc_ffhh_rbloves_251218.jpg
10:32
Barkley has tasty fantasy matchup vs. Commanders
nbc_bte_georgiatechbyu_251218.jpg
01:53
Under is the ‘best play’ in Georgia Tech vs. BYU
nbc_roto_nbaeasternconference_251218.jpg
02:33
Knicks favored in East as Magic, Pistons emerge
nbc_roto_jaguarsbroncos_251218.jpg
02:06
Jaguars offer moneyline value vs. Broncos
nbc_roto_chargerscowboys_251218.jpg
02:06
Point total looks high in Chargers vs. Cowboys
nbc_bte_vandyiowaV2_251218.jpg
01:47
Iowa’s defense enough to cover (5.5) against Vandy
nbc_csu_lvvshou_251218.jpg
02:02
NFL Week 16 Preview: Raiders vs. Texans
nbc_csu_pitvsdet_251218.jpg
02:02
NFL Week 16 Preview: Steelers vs. Lions
nbc_csu_jaxvsden_251218.jpg
02:58
NFL Week 16 Preview: Jaguars vs. Broncos
nbc_csu_minvsnyg_251218.jpg
02:12
NFL Week 16 Preview: Vikings vs. Giants
nbc_csu_atlvsaz_251218.jpg
03:04
NFL Week 16 Preview: Falcons vs. Cardinals
nbc_csu_kcvsten_251218.jpg
02:51
NFL Week 16 Preview: Chiefs vs. Titans
campbell.jpg
02:34
Week 16 Best Bets: Pick Lions, Eagles to win big
nbc_csu_snf_251218.jpg
02:43
NFL Week 16 Preview: Patriots vs. Ravens
nbc_csu_mnf_251218.jpg
02:08
NFL Week 16 Preview: 49ers vs. Colts