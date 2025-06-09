 Skip navigation
Top News

Nate Schmidt
Nate Schmidt surprisingly leads Panthers in scoring in the Stanley Cup Final
Florida Panthers
South Florida pro sports teams are inspired by the success of the Florida Panthers
Golfer Arnold Palmer Accepting US Open Trophy
U.S. Open 101: History, qualifications, records, courses and most wins

Top Clips

nbc_csu_nfcchampionodds_250609.jpg
Analyzing NFC champion odds for 2025 NFL season
nbc_pl_delapallgoals_250609.jpg
Every Delap goal scored during the PL season
nbc_roto_3pointers_250609.jpg
Roll with Haliburton to score most 3-pointers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Alcaraz was 'all in' to win French Open final

June 9, 2025 09:22 AM
In what was the longest-ever French Open final, Dan Patrick reflects on Carlos Alcaraz's mental toughness displayed throughout the five-and-a-half-hour bout with Jannik Sinner on Sunday.

nbc_dps_michaelcageinterview_250609.jpg
12:40
OKC had ‘total team effort’ in Game 2 vs. Pacers
nbc_dps_nbatradetalkv2_250609.jpg
06:07
Assessing the NBA futures of Kidd, Giannis
nbc_dps_schefflerusopen_250609.jpg
06:04
U.S. Open is Scheffler’s championship ‘to lose’
nbc_dps_channingfryeinterview_250606.jpg
18:40
Frye: Love should make Basketball Hall of Fame
nbc_dps_dponaaronrodgers_250606.jpg
08:25
How much better does Rodgers make Steelers?
nbc_dps_albertbreer_250606.jpg
13:22
Steelers’ Rodgers signing a ‘swing for the fences’
nbc_dps_pacersbeatthunder_250606.jpg
11:15
Patrick: Thunder had ‘no urgency’ to seal Game 1
nbc_dps_timmacmahoninterview_250605.jpg
16:39
Was Dolan or Rose behind Thibodeau’s firing?
nbc_dps_dpnbafinalspreview_250605.jpg
08:26
Pacers must ‘put a little doubt’ into Thunder
nbc_dps_corriganintv_250605.jpg
08:39
Are the Rockies a ‘historically’ bad MLB team?
nbc_dps_nbareax_250605.jpg
09:50
What USA vs. World ASG format would mean for NBA
tommyt.jpg
13:40
Horry: Knicks firing Thibodeau was shocking
nbc_dps_johnbuccigross_250604.jpg
09:13
Oilers in ‘do-or-die’ scenario against Panthers
nbc_dps_vincentgoodwill_250604.jpg
18:49
Will NYK keep an ‘open mind’ in head coach search?
nbc_dps_thibodeaufiring_250604.jpg
15:11
Knicks up the pressure by firing Thibodeau
nbc_dps_philperryinterview_250603.jpg
11:57
What’s next for Diggs and the Patriots?
nbc_dps_derrickhenryinterview_250603.jpg
11:30
Henry makes deal with Dan Patrick for 2,000 yards
nbc_dps_knicksoffseason_250603.jpg
10:02
How will Knicks approach offseason?
nbc_dps_gregsankey_250602.jpg
19:05
Sankey discusses potential changes to CFP format
nbc_dps_karlanthonytowns_250602.jpg
07:13
Who is to blame for Knicks’ playoff elimination?
nbc_dps_sportsteammusic_250530.jpg
10:57
Should teams only use music from their city/state?
nbc_dps_rosstucker_250530.jpg
14:23
Who is facing most pressure for 2025 NFL season?
nbc_dps_coreyalexander_250530.jpg
14:49
What should level of concern be for Pacers fans?
nbc_dps_thundertwolvesgame5recap_250529.jpg
07:27
Thunder, not Edwards, ready for championship stage
nbc_dps_nflmostpressure_250529.jpg
16:59
Ravens, Bills headline teams facing most pressure
CalebWilliamsDPSStory.jpg
09:19
Unpacking Williams offseason controversy in CHI
nbc_dps_david_spdae_250529.jpg
17:15
Spade recalls moment between Kobe and Chris Rock
anthonyedwardstimberwolves.jpg
14:34
Timberwolves need to take pressure off Edwards
nbc_dps_pacersknicksgame4recap_250528.jpg
09:44
Haliburton is ‘here to stay’ after Game 4 win
nbc_dps_stephenjackson_250528.jpg
12:31
Thunder on cusp of NBA Finals thanks to defense

