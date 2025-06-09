Alcaraz was 'all in' to win French Open final

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Nate Schmidt surprisingly leads Panthers in scoring in the Stanley Cup Final
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
South Florida pro sports teams are inspired by the success of the Florida Panthers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
U.S. Open 101: History, qualifications, records, courses and most wins
Golf Channel Digital
,
Golf Channel Digital
,
Top Clips
Analyzing NFC champion odds for 2025 NFL season
Every Delap goal scored during the PL season
Roll with Haliburton to score most 3-pointers
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Nate Schmidt surprisingly leads Panthers in scoring in the Stanley Cup Final
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
South Florida pro sports teams are inspired by the success of the Florida Panthers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
U.S. Open 101: History, qualifications, records, courses and most wins
Golf Channel Digital
,
Golf Channel Digital
,
Top Clips
Analyzing NFC champion odds for 2025 NFL season
Every Delap goal scored during the PL season
Roll with Haliburton to score most 3-pointers
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Alcaraz was 'all in' to win French Open final
June 9, 2025 09:22 AM
In what was the longest-ever French Open final, Dan Patrick reflects on Carlos Alcaraz's mental toughness displayed throughout the five-and-a-half-hour bout with Jannik Sinner on Sunday.
Related Videos
12:40
OKC had ‘total team effort’ in Game 2 vs. Pacers
06:07
Assessing the NBA futures of Kidd, Giannis
06:04
U.S. Open is Scheffler’s championship ‘to lose’
18:40
Frye: Love should make Basketball Hall of Fame
08:25
How much better does Rodgers make Steelers?
13:22
Steelers’ Rodgers signing a ‘swing for the fences’
11:15
Patrick: Thunder had ‘no urgency’ to seal Game 1
16:39
Was Dolan or Rose behind Thibodeau’s firing?
08:26
Pacers must ‘put a little doubt’ into Thunder
08:39
Are the Rockies a ‘historically’ bad MLB team?
09:50
What USA vs. World ASG format would mean for NBA
13:40
Horry: Knicks firing Thibodeau was shocking
09:13
Oilers in ‘do-or-die’ scenario against Panthers
18:49
Will NYK keep an ‘open mind’ in head coach search?
15:11
Knicks up the pressure by firing Thibodeau
11:57
What’s next for Diggs and the Patriots?
11:30
Henry makes deal with Dan Patrick for 2,000 yards
10:02
How will Knicks approach offseason?
19:05
Sankey discusses potential changes to CFP format
07:13
Who is to blame for Knicks’ playoff elimination?
10:57
Should teams only use music from their city/state?
14:23
Who is facing most pressure for 2025 NFL season?
14:49
What should level of concern be for Pacers fans?
07:27
Thunder, not Edwards, ready for championship stage
16:59
Ravens, Bills headline teams facing most pressure
09:19
Unpacking Williams offseason controversy in CHI
17:15
Spade recalls moment between Kobe and Chris Rock
14:34
Timberwolves need to take pressure off Edwards
09:44
Haliburton is ‘here to stay’ after Game 4 win
12:31
Thunder on cusp of NBA Finals thanks to defense
Latest Clips
02:30
Analyzing NFC champion odds for 2025 NFL season
03:42
Every Delap goal scored during the PL season
01:22
Roll with Haliburton to score most 3-pointers
02:09
Inside the U.S. Open favorites at Oakmont
02:06
NL Cy Young markets offer ‘a lot of opportunity’
02:00
Ride with the Pacers moneyline in Game 3 vs. OKC
04:40
Jackson loses $750,000 in workout bonus money
01:06
Chubb reportedly is expected to sign with Texans
07:54
Packers reportedly will release Alexander
07:24
Rams ‘are not to be taken lightly’ in 2025
11:53
Inside details of Rodgers’ contract with Steelers
10:39
Take Your Pick: 2025 Steelers or 2024 Jets
03:46
Rodgers to wear No. 8 with the Steelers
08:47
Rodgers gives Steelers chance to win playoff game
12:54
Rodgers takes Steelers to ‘different stratosphere’
06:07
Rory in trouble at Oakmont barring driving fix
11:32
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Final Round
04:00
Early arrivals ready for tough Oakmont challenge
04:10
‘Greatest shot of my life’ sends Fox to U.S. Open
05:02
Highlights: 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round
15:14
HLs: Michelin Pilot Challenge, 4 Hours of Mid-Ohio
09:35
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round
16:44
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan
24:11
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 1
04:41
Highlights: KLM Open, Final Round
15:14
Highlights: VP SportsCar Challenge at Mid-Ohio
05:51
Casas holds off Foster in men’s 200m IM
05:38
Walsh ties Douglass’ 50m free American record
07:20
Walsh powers to 200m individual medley win
05:04
Alexy wins men’s 50m freestyle at U.S Nationals
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue