San Francisco Giants v Detroit Tigers
Reds at Tigers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 13
PGA: U.S. Open - First Round
Rory McIlroy begins second round of U.S. Open with two double bogeys in first three holes
MLB: Spring Training-Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Evan Carter, Ben Casparius and Christian Moore

nbc_roto_brewerssoxtrade_250613.jpg
Brewers trade Civale to White Sox for Vaughn
nbc_golf_samburnsrd2intv_250613.jpg
Burns reflects on 65 during Round 2 of U.S. Open
nbc_roto_christianmoore_250613.jpg
Expectations for Angels’ Moore ahead of debut

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
San Francisco Giants v Detroit Tigers
Reds at Tigers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 13
PGA: U.S. Open - First Round
Rory McIlroy begins second round of U.S. Open with two double bogeys in first three holes
MLB: Spring Training-Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Evan Carter, Ben Casparius and Christian Moore

nbc_roto_brewerssoxtrade_250613.jpg
Brewers trade Civale to White Sox for Vaughn
nbc_golf_samburnsrd2intv_250613.jpg
Burns reflects on 65 during Round 2 of U.S. Open
nbc_roto_christianmoore_250613.jpg
Expectations for Angels’ Moore ahead of debut

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Casparius may get good ratios as Dodgers starter

June 13, 2025 01:49 PM
Eric Samulski analyzes the Dodgers moving Ben Casparius into the starting rotations and what he will bring to fantasy managers in his new role.

nbc_roto_brewerssoxtrade_250613.jpg
01:40
Brewers trade Civale to White Sox for Vaughn
nbc_roto_christianmoore_250613.jpg
01:27
Expectations for Angels’ Moore ahead of debut
nbc_roto_senga_250613.jpg
01:25
Senga placed on 15-day IL with hamstring injury
nbc_roto_nlrookie_250613.jpg
01:32
Misiorowski one to watch for NL Rookie of the Year
nbc_roto_bednar_250612.jpg
01:18
Bednar one of most dominant relievers in baseball
nbc_roto_coleragans_250612.jpg
01:22
What Ragans to IL means for Royals, fantasy
nbc_roto_jacksonjobe_250612.jpg
01:22
Tigers’ Jobe to undergo Tommy John surgery
nbc_roto_alrookies_250612.jpg
01:21
Anthony a worthy longshot bet for AL ROTY
nbc_roto_chapman_250611.mxf.jpg
01:24
Inside the fantasy impact of Chapman’s injury
nbc_roto_misiorowski_250611.jpg
01:26
Move quickly to add Brewers’ Misiorowski
nbc_roto_ohtani_250611.jpg
01:41
Ohtani could return to mound before All-Star break
nbc_roto_mullinswestburg_250611.jpg
01:24
What returns for Mullins, Westburg mean in fantasy
nbc_roto_romananthony_250610.jpg
01:43
Fantasy expectations for Red Sox’s Anthony
nbc_roto_georgekirby_250610.jpg
01:23
Kirby gets ‘back in stride’ with dominant start
nbc_roto_ryanweathers_250530.jpg
01:22
Marlins SP Weathers on 60-day IL with lat strain
nbc_roto_justinmartinez_250610.jpg
01:24
Diamondbacks’ Martinez exits with elbow tightness
nbc_bte_aaronjudgeavg_250610.jpg
01:11
Will Judge have .400 average at All-Star break?
nbc_roto_adellkopech_250609.jpg
01:43
Add Angels’ Adell, Dodgers’ Kopech in fantasy
nbc_roto_encarnacionstrand_250609.jpg
01:21
Reds’ Encarnacion-Strand a ‘high-upside prospect’
nbc_roto_kurtz_v2_250609.jpg
01:30
What to expect from Kurtz’s return to Athletics
nbc_roto_bryceharper_250609.jpg
01:26
Harper lands on 10-day IL with wrist inflammation
nbc_roto_cyyoungfavorites_250609.jpg
02:06
NL Cy Young markets offer ‘a lot of opportunity’
nbc_roto_lindorinjury_250606.jpg
01:35
Fantasy impact of Mets SS Lindor breaking his toe
nbc_roto_aaronnola_250606.jpg
01:15
Nola suffers setback in return from ankle injury
nbc_roto_raiselinglesias_250606.jpg
01:26
Iglesias’ 2025 struggles continue with Braves
sotometsrockieshomerunbetting.jpg
01:08
Bet on Soto, Mets to win over 95.5 games this year
nbc_roto_harris_250605.jpg
01:32
‘Hold on’ to Braves’ Harris II in fantasy leagues
nbc_roto_tovar_250506.jpg
01:17
Fantasy impact of Rockies SS Tovar’s injury
nbc_roto_coleragans_250605.jpg
01:13
What Ragans return means for Royals’ rotation
nbc_roto_cubswins_250605.jpg
01:02
Take Cubs to win under 95.5 games in 2025 season

nbc_golf_samburnsrd2intv_250613.jpg
01:23
Burns reflects on 65 during Round 2 of U.S. Open
nbc_roto_hampton_250613.jpg
01:10
Hampton looks like ‘total package’ with Chargers
nbc_roto_cook_250613.jpg
01:38
Cook ‘fully participated’ in Bills’ minicamp
nbc_roto_walker_250613.jpg
01:21
Seahawks’ Walker ‘should be fine’ by training camp
nbc_dps_timleglerinterview_250613.jpg
16:26
Thunder ‘could be in trouble’ without adjustments
nbc_dlb_game4recap_250613.jpg
10:43
Who’s to blame for Panthers’ Game 4 loss?
nbc_roto_shaioverunder_250613.jpg
01:37
Target Gilgeous-Alexander’s player prop in Game 4
nbc_dps_jack_michaels_nhl_250613.jpg
05:12
Oilers ‘thrive’ in overtime of Stanley Cup Finals
nbc_roto_wnba_250613.jpg
01:50
Can Fever snap Liberty’s unbeaten streak?
nbc_roto_wimbledon_250613.jpg
02:06
Gauff at +500 among Wimbledon champion favorites
nbc_golf_perezace_250613.jpg
01:18
Perez drills ace at Oakmont, chest bumps caddie
nbc_cyc_dauphinestage6hls_250613.jpg
32:10
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 6
nbc_roto_finalsoverunder_250613.jpg
01:51
Favor under 6.5 games for NBA Finals
rotofinalsmvphalisiakam_(1).jpg
01:50
Finals MVP a ‘close call’ between Pacers stars
nbc_golf_morikawabadluck_250613.jpg
01:25
Morikawa’s goes long with approach on third hole
nbc_golf_hovlandchipin_250613.jpg
49
Hovland holes out for electric eagle at Oakmont
nbc_pft_holley_review_book_250613.jpg
07:02
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_250613.jpg
02:18
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’
nbc_pft_micah_contract_negotiations_250613.jpg
05:58
Cowboys are ‘waiting too long’ to sign Parsons
nbc_pft_mcdaniel_chubb_dolphins_250613.jpg
08:24
Evaluating McDaniel’s future with Dolphins
nbc_pft_tua_dolphins_culture_250613.jpg
08:32
Will Dolphins really change culture next season?
nbc_pft_retiredplayersdiscussion_250613.jpg
14:46
PFT Draft: NFL players we’d like to see return
nbc_pft_zactaylorsound_250613.jpg
09:51
Taylor addresses Stewart’s absence from minicamp
nbc_pft_shemarstewartsoundpt2_250613.jpg
06:48
How does Stewart situation with CIN get solved?
nbc_pft_shemarstewartdispute_250613.jpg
13:14
Stewart, Bengals dispute is ‘disappointing’
nbc_golf_rory_250612.jpg
09:16
Chamblee pinpoints Rory’s swing flaw in Round 1
brooks_site.jpg
07:04
Koepka shows his fire in first round of U.S. Open
nbc_golf_sales_bairdbestmoments_250612.jpg
01:58
U.S. Open Rd. 1 best moments: Rory, Lowry show out
scottie_site.jpg
07:59
Scheffler shows ‘he is human’ in U.S. Open Round 1
nbc_golf_usopenrd1latehls_250612.jpg
14:50
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, late Round 1