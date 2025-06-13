Watch Now
Morikawa's goes long with approach on third hole
Collin Morikawa's approach with his second shot on the par-4 third hole at Oakmont Country Club rolled over the green, settling on the rough and ultimately resulted in a double bogey.
Up Next
Perez drills ace at Oakmont, chest bumps caddie
Perez drills ace at Oakmont, chest bumps caddie
Victor Perez cards a one on the sixth hole at Oakmont Country Club for his first hole-in-one on the PGA Tour and celebrates with a chest bump with his caddie.
Hovland holes out for electric eagle at Oakmont
Hovland holes out for electric eagle at Oakmont
Viktor Hovland nails the impressive shot to hole-out for eagle and move up the leaderboard during Round 2 of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.
Chamblee pinpoints Rory’s swing flaw in Round 1
Chamblee pinpoints Rory's swing flaw in Round 1
After Rory McIlroy sputtered down the stretch to a 4-over 74 in the opening round at Oakmont, Brandel Chamblee breaks down a swing flaw from McIlroy's Thursday on Live From the U.S. Open.
Koepka shows his fire in first round of U.S. Open
Koepka shows his fire in first round of U.S. Open
The fiery Brooks Koepka had a strong start at Oakmont, shooting an opening-round 68 that puts him two shots off the lead. Watch his best moments -- and hear him talk about a much-needed scolding, before Live From reacts.
U.S. Open Rd. 1 best moments: Rory, Lowry show out
U.S. Open Rd. 1 best moments: Rory, Lowry show out
Check out the most exciting moments from Round 1 of the U.S. Open from Oakmont, including Rory McIlroy's mammoth drive and a few hole-outs.
Scheffler shows ‘he is human’ in U.S. Open Round 1
Scheffler shows 'he is human' in U.S. Open Round 1
Scottie Scheffler was not his most crisp in the opening round at Oakmont Country Club. Look back on his round, hear from Scheffler and watch Live From the U.S. Open break down what was off for him on Thursday.
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, late Round 1
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, late Round 1
Watch the best shots and key moments from the late portion of the opening round in the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.
Thursday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
Thursday's top shots from Oakmont's par-3 hole 13
Watch the top shots from the iconic and challenging par-3 hole 13 at Oakmont Country Club in the opening round of the 125th U.S. Open.
Schauffele braves the dinosaurs in Jurassic World
Schauffele braves the dinosaurs in Jurassic World
Xander Schauffele won't let a few dinosaurs get in the way of his bunker practice. Watch Jurassic World Rebirth in theaters on July 2, and the U.S. Open on NBC and Peacock June 12-15.