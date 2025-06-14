 Skip navigation
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Mexico City’s Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

  
Published June 14, 2025 06:00 AM

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series will hold consecutive qualifying sessions Saturday at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, which then will play host to back-to-back races on its 15-turn, 2.42-mile layout.

The NASCAR Mexico Series will hold a 40-lap race (with a 70-minute time limit), followed by a 65-lap race for the Xfinity Series.

It’s the first Xfinty Series race at the road course since 2008.

Because of travel woes involving two grounded airplanes that left teams stranded Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina, NASCAR moved Xfinity practice to Saturday morning.

Mexico City weekend schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday, June 14

Garage open

  • 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 11:05 - 11:55 a.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)
  • 12:10 - 1:05 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)
  • 2:05 - 3 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (65 laps, 157.3 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 20, Stage 2 at Lap 40; CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 7 p.m. — NASCAR Mexico race (40 laps, 70-minute time limit, NASCAR Mexico YouTube channel, MRN))

Weather

Saturday: Partly cloudy and a high of 75 degrees with winds from the east at 10 to 15 mph and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. It’s expected to be 74 degrees with a 21% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.