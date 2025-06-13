Watch Now
Friday's top shots from Oakmont's par-3 hole 13
Watch the top shots from the iconic and challenging par-3 hole 13 at Oakmont Country Club in the second round of the 125th U.S. Open.
Up Next
Burns putting like always, but whole game clicking
Burns putting like always, but whole game clicking
Sam Burns is the 36-hole leader at Oakmont in the 125th U.S. Open, but it's not just his world-best putting doing the work: It's his iron play, too. Watch his highlights and hear from him before Live From weighs in.
Miller: Sunday 63 ‘a heavenly round, literally’
Miller: Sunday 63 'a heavenly round, literally'
Johnny Miller joins the U.S. Open broadcast from Oakmont Country Club, the site of his historic 8-under 63 that won him the event 52 years ago, reflecting on that day and more.
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, early Round 2
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, early Round 2
Watch the best shots and key moments from the early portion of the second round in the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.
Burns reflects on 65 during Round 2 of U.S. Open
Burns reflects on 65 during Round 2 of U.S. Open
Sam Burns joins Cara Banks to break down his second round 65 at the U.S. Open, explaining how he came into the day with a "clean slate" and executed at Oakmont Country Club.
Perez drills ace at Oakmont, chest bumps caddie
Perez drills ace at Oakmont, chest bumps caddie
Victor Perez cards a one on the sixth hole at Oakmont Country Club for his first hole-in-one on the PGA Tour and celebrates with a chest bump with his caddie.
Morikawa goes long with approach on third hole
Morikawa goes long with approach on third hole
Collin Morikawa's approach with his second shot on the par-4 third hole at Oakmont Country Club rolled over the green, settling on the rough and ultimately resulted in a double bogey.
Hovland holes out for electric eagle at Oakmont
Hovland holes out for electric eagle at Oakmont
Viktor Hovland nails the impressive shot to hole-out for eagle and move up the leaderboard during Round 2 of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.
Chamblee pinpoints Rory’s swing flaw in Round 1
Chamblee pinpoints Rory's swing flaw in Round 1
After Rory McIlroy sputtered down the stretch to a 4-over 74 in the opening round at Oakmont, Brandel Chamblee breaks down a swing flaw from McIlroy's Thursday on Live From the U.S. Open.
Koepka shows his fire in first round of U.S. Open
Koepka shows his fire in first round of U.S. Open
The fiery Brooks Koepka had a strong start at Oakmont, shooting an opening-round 68 that puts him two shots off the lead. Watch his best moments -- and hear him talk about a much-needed scolding, before Live From reacts.