MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: ATP Tour - Stuttgart...
German teenager Engel’s historic run ends in straight-set loss to Auger-Aliassime
Arizona Diamondbacks v Atlanta Braves
Padres at Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 13
NASCAR: Cup Practice
Daniel Suarez faces challenge in Mexico with some team members on delayed flights

Top Clips

nbc_roto_shaioverunder_250613.jpg
Target Gilgeous-Alexander’s player prop in Game 4
nbc_roto_nlrookie_250613.jpg
Misiorowski one to watch for NL Rookie of the Year
nbc_roto_wnba_250613.jpg
Can Fever snap Liberty’s unbeaten streak?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Perez drills ace at Oakmont, chest bumps caddie

June 13, 2025 11:48 AM
Victor Perez cards a one on the sixth hole at Oakmont Country Club for his first hole-in-one on the PGA Tour and celebrates with a chest bump with his caddie.
nbc_golf_morikawabadluck_250613.jpg
1:25
Morikawa’s goes long with approach on third hole
nbc_golf_hovlandchipin_250613.jpg
0:49
Hovland holes out for electric eagle at Oakmont
nbc_golf_rory_250612.jpg
9:16
Chamblee pinpoints Rory’s swing flaw in Round 1
brooks_site.jpg
7:04
Koepka shows his fire in first round of U.S. Open
nbc_golf_sales_bairdbestmoments_250612.jpg
1:58
U.S. Open Rd. 1 best moments: Rory, Lowry show out
scottie_site.jpg
7:59
Scheffler shows ‘he is human’ in U.S. Open Round 1
nbc_golf_usopenrd1latehls_250612.jpg
14:50
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, late Round 1
nbc_golf_jeepsalesround1_250612.jpg
1:45
Thursday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
nbc_golf_jurassic_250612.jpg
0:30
Schauffele braves the dinosaurs in Jurassic World
nbc_golf_reedalbatross_250612.jpg
0:31
Reed makes ALBATROSS at Oakmont from 286 yards
Related Videos

spaun_site.jpg
15:53
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, early Round 1
nbc_golf_spaunint_250612.jpg
02:34
Spaun takes a closer look at bogey-free Round 1
nbc_golf_rorytrouble4th_250612.jpg
03:57
McIlroy gets in trouble at 4, survives with bogey
nbc_golf_brysonbogey_250612.jpg
01:14
DeChambeau has zero-putt bogey on No. 12
nbc_golf_lowrypar_250612.jpg
01:01
Lowry rescues par despite struggles with rough
nbc_golf_rorydrive_250612.jpg
01:02
Rory drives his longest tee shot of ’25 at Oakmont
nbc_golf_moldovaneagle_250612.jpg
01:11
Moldovan holes out from 189 yards for eagle
nbc_golf_rollback_250611.jpg
08:44
Golf ball rollback process in a ‘nervous moment’
nbc_golf_toddlewisoakmont_250611.jpg
04:41
Oakmont’s clubhouse is a mini golf hall of fame
nbc_golf_backninev2_250611.jpg
14:20
Oakmont’s back 9 appears to be a challenging end
nbc_golf_frontnine_250611.jpg
08:57
Oakmont front 9 greets golfers with a ‘roundhouse’
nbc_golf_wagnerrough_250611.jpg
05:45
Wagner attempts to solve Oakmont’s thick rough
nbc_golf_livefrom_tiricoandhicks_v2_250611.jpg
22:54
Celebrating Tiger’s 2000 U.S. Open triumph
nbc_roto_usopenheadtohead_250611.jpg
01:29
Will Rahm or McIlroy have a better 2025 U.S. Open?
nbc_roto_usotopsaplayers_250611.jpg
01:23
Niemann a ‘home run’ U.S. Open bet coming off win
USGApresser.jpg
23:18
USGA addresses U.S. Open weather, Oakmont rough
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner17_250610.jpg
07:00
Wagner analyzes treacherous Oakmont No. 17
nbc_golf_mattvogt_250610.jpg
08:21
Vogt ‘indebted’ to Oakmont for opportunities
nbc_golf_scottieschefllerdesktalk_250610.jpg
09:34
Is Scheffler ‘the best competitor’ since Tiger?
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerpressconference_250610.jpg
15:22
Rest vital for Scheffler in U.S. Open preparation
nbc_golf_titleistrai_v2_250610.jpg
01:30
Rai honors family when marking his Titleist ball
nbc_golf_titleistclarkv3_250610.jpg
01:21
Clark’s superstition with his Pro V1x ball number
nbc_golf_walkandtalk_250609.jpg
12:43
Johnson, Rahm provide insight on Oakmont’s demands
nbc_golf_brysondechambeau_250610.jpg
18:04
DeChambeau focused on ‘optimizing’ game at Oakmont
alistair.jpg
05:31
Docherty, Johnson prepare to play first major
nbc_golf_mcilroydeskreax_250610.jpg
08:32
Is McIlroy losing his motivation to compete?
nbc_golf_rorymcilroypresser_250610.jpg
17:14
McIlroy ‘in a better place’ ahead of U.S. Open
nbc_bte_usopenwinner_250610.jpg
01:46
Consider Åberg, not Scheffler, to win U.S. Open
nbc_golf_first9holesview_250610.jpg
09:44
Take a closer look at the front 9 at Oakmont
nbc_golf_rahmpresser_250610.jpg
06:11
Rahm doesn’t accept full credit for top-10 streak

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_shaioverunder_250613.jpg
01:37
Target Gilgeous-Alexander’s player prop in Game 4
nbc_roto_nlrookie_250613.jpg
01:32
Misiorowski one to watch for NL Rookie of the Year
nbc_roto_wnba_250613.jpg
01:50
Can Fever snap Liberty’s unbeaten streak?
nbc_roto_wimbledon_250613.jpg
02:06
Gauff at +500 among Wimbledon champion favorites
nbc_roto_finalsoverunder_250613.jpg
01:51
Favor under 6.5 games for NBA Finals
rotofinalsmvphalisiakam_(1).jpg
01:50
Finals MVP a ‘close call’ between Pacers stars
nbc_pft_holley_review_book_250613.jpg
07:02
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_250613.jpg
02:18
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’
nbc_pft_micah_contract_negotiations_250613.jpg
05:58
Cowboys are ‘waiting too long’ to sign Parsons
nbc_pft_mcdaniel_chubb_dolphins_250613.jpg
08:24
Evaluating McDaniel’s future with Dolphins
nbc_pft_tua_dolphins_culture_250613.jpg
08:32
Will Dolphins really change culture next season?
nbc_pft_retiredplayersdiscussion_250613.jpg
14:46
PFT Draft: NFL players we’d like to see return
nbc_pft_zactaylorsound_250613.jpg
09:51
Taylor addresses Stewart’s absence from minicamp
nbc_pft_shemarstewartsoundpt2_250613.jpg
06:48
How does Stewart situation with CIN get solved?
nbc_pft_shemarstewartdispute_250613.jpg
13:14
Stewart, Bengals dispute is ‘disappointing’
nbc_golf_lpgameierrd1_250612.jpg
10:08
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, First Round
nbc_cbb_illrileycomp_250612.jpg
02:29
Riley’s highlights from Illinois’ 2024-25 season
nbc_moto_smxifacts_250612.jpg
06:41
Tomac becomes new all-time SX, MX podium leader
nbc_moto_smxinxtbets_250612.jpg
03:39
Breaking down podium odds for High Point
nbc_moto_smxi30board_250612.jpg
14:05
Riders face high chance of rain at High Point
nbc_moto_smxicannonint_250612.jpg
05:43
Cannon ‘wants to keep momentum’ going for WMX
nbc_oly_thedrinkshiffrin_250612.jpg
10:15
How passion fuels Shiffrin through highs and lows
nbc_nas_internationalcompv2_250612.jpg
04:32
Best moments from NASCAR international races
nbc_cyc_dauphinestage5hls_250612_(1).jpg
23:22
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 5
nbc_dlb_newgenerationofsports_240612.jpg
07:56
Will NIL lead to players becoming ‘commodities’?
nbc_roto_bednar_250612.jpg
01:18
Bednar one of most dominant relievers in baseball
nbc_roto_coleragans_250612.jpg
01:22
What Ragans to IL means for Royals, fantasy
nbc_roto_jacksonjobe_250612.jpg
01:22
Tigers’ Jobe to undergo Tommy John surgery
SimmsTrivia.jpg
05:44
Chris Simms fails at trivia about his dad, Phil
nbc_dps_ernieelsinterview_250612.jpg
15:46
Els: ‘U.S. Open is the toughest challenge’ in golf